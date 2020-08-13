David City holiday decor plans tentative due to COVID-19

Tentative plans are being made to light up David City for the holidays this year.
The David City Light It Up Committee is in charge of arranging Christmas decorations for downtown. The idea came out of the Hallmark Channel celebration held in David City last year.
“It truly brought the community together,” Committee Member Jill Mefford said. “It was just the kindness, the joy. That gift that Hallmark gave is going to continue for years.”
Hallmark gifted some of the decorations to the City following the festivities, which took place in October as part of its "Hometown Christmas" initiative. The town was decked out for filming in October to celebrate David City, which is the birthplace of Hallmark Cards founder Joyce C. Hall.
Mefford said the Hallmark celebration started a spark in the community – residents don’t want it to be a one-time thing.
“It would be nice to be known as the community with the lights or Christmas extravaganza. That’s many years down the line, it’s going to take time,” Mefford said.
But, City Administrator Clayton Keller said COVID-19 restrictions have put a damper on things.
“I’m not sure what that celebration is going to look like,” Keller said.
Mayor Alan Zavodny noted that the City will have to play things by ear.
“I’m not super confident of things like that happening until we can get a vaccine, because it’s hard to social distance at an event like that,” Zavodny said.
Mefford said the Committee is planning for the best-case scenario with the thought that they can scale back if necessary.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of neat, exciting things that we’ll be able to do coming up. And if not this year because of COVID, then the following year,” Mefford said.
The Santa Claus set was one of the gift donations from Hallmark, Mefford said. The City has been looking into a space to store the holiday decorations; Keller said the City rents a currently empty storage space that officials plan on utilizing for that purpose.
“What we’re working on now is trying to get the lights permanently put up on the rooftops. That’s our main goal,” Mefford said.
The lights were put up with an adhesive last year. The City Council of David City recently voted to make the lights a permanent fixture. Mefford said the City is currently in the process of taking bids to put up the lights permanently year-round.
“It just brings such beauty," Mefford said. "It’s so magical when it’s up, it lights the town up."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
