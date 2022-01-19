David City hotel discussions continue

Discussions on bringing a new hotel to David City have not lost momentum in the 11 months since a February 2021 meeting of community stakeholders at the David City Fire Department.

The Feb. 3, 2021 meeting was part of the Butler County Development Board's investigation into the need for and feasibility of bringing a new hotel to David City.

"One of the biggest things you've got to evaluate before proceeding with something like this is, once you build it, will it be used?" Butler County Development Board Chairman Alan Zavodny said. "I think they found that there's plenty of need."

Some of the bigger entities in town -- Zavodny named Timpte, Michael Foods and the Butler County Health Care Center, for example -- have had to look beyond David City to meet their needs for accommodations when visitors come to the area.

"Overall, it would be very beneficial for the community," Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said. "We definitely would use it fairly often for our organization."

Naiberk said different students spend days, weeks or months at the BCHCC over the course of the year, and they need lodging during that time.

"Different vendors come and want to work on equipment here or install new equipment. They're not able to stay here in David City, which cuts into their work day," Naiberk said. "And then we do use some temporary staffing from time to time."

Zavodny said the last year has also been about zeroing in on the size and types of amenities that the David City community wants in a hotel.

"The thing that's been kind of kicked around is a bigger one than I would've thought we'd be looking at, and that's probably around a 36 or so room hotel," Zavodny said. "But there are a lot of decision to be made: Pool or no pool, what kind of meeting rooms, all of those kinds of discussions."

The brand of hotel may matter, too.

Naiberk said BCHCC visitors often stay in Columbus, because they want a chain hotel.

One of the points brought up previously with regard to the hotel discussion was the fact that some companies have hotel membership programs that incentivize their employees to stay at certain chain hotels. That factor makes places like David City's Rose Motel less appealing to some visitors.

"We've looked at a wide range (of brands)," Zavodny said.

Location is another variable.

Minutes from the committee reports section of the Dec. 20 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting indicated that the development board is still trying to whether the north or south side of David City would be a better location for a hotel.

Zavodny, also the mayor of David City, said the city has been working on industrial development on the north side of town.

"So I would say, right now (a hotel) is more likely to be south, but that's not a given," Zavodny said. "...The interest thus far, that I'm aware of, has focused more on the south."

At this point, Zavodny said, the next steps are mostly up to land owners and developers.

"I think we have proceeded to the point where (it's up to) private developers and (we're looking at) probably raising some local money to help move it forward," Zavodny said. "...One of the things that we're finding, and it's a trend, is that some of the people who are putting these up want between 40% and 60% local money invested."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

