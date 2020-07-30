David City investigates recycling options

“This has become so volatile over the past six months to a year, with cardboard dropping price down to zero, so the difference of what it takes to collect it and haul it anywhere became cost-prohibitive,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting.

David City has its own recycling center, which has been closed since December. Before that, it was responsible for sorting and baling the city’s recycled plastics and cardboard.

Last year, the Chinese recycling market – where most U.S. recyclable material ends up – stopped accepting most U.S. plastic and cardboard materials. The price of cardboard fell to $0 per ton. First Star Fiber, the Omaha-based company that took recyclables from David City, stopped accepting product.

“They weren’t able to ship any recyclables. That’s why it quit. Because they couldn’t take our stuff because they couldn’t get rid of it, either,” David City Airport, Recycling and Street Department employee Chris Kroesing said.

David City’s Recycling Center is small, Kroesing said, and there is nowhere to store a lot of material. The city was going in the hole financially and plastic and cardboard were piling up. As soon as Kroesing found out they couldn’t ship cardboard, the center closed.