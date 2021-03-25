David City investigating anaerobic lagoon issues

At the March 10 Council meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny asked how the structure could have blown over.

Gustin said he took photos and video and sent them to Reinsch, who shared them with a structural expert.

"They feel that the anchor bolts on the far corners of the short walls were not secured completely. What it appeared like, to their structural expert, was that it's been rocking for a long time. The bolts were not secured appropriately and as it rocked it slowly unscrewed those bolts," Gustin said.

Gustin added that he has photos of anchors that were in the concrete a quarter of an inch.

"If we can't have confidence that's done well, what about the multi-million dollar stuff we had done out there," Zavodny said at the meeting. "How can we have any level of confidence about the bigger, functional parts?"

Gustin said he has minimal confidence, based on the performance of the lagoon so far. Right now, Gustin said, the lagoon is basically just a giant septic tank/settling basin. There are benefits to that, Gustin said, but not benefits worth $6.5 million.