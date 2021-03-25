David City investigating anaerobic lagoon issues

David City plans to investigate ongoing issues with the $6.5 million anaerobic lagoon installed for the wastewater treatment plant more than a year ago.
A structure at the anaerobic lagoon blew over recently.
"It basically looks like a small lean-to protect the electrical components," Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said at a City Council of David Meeting on March 10. "...After the fix from the electrician, everything should be good to go with exposure to the elements. But, it's quite windy out there. I don't know if I'm comfortable with freestanding electrical panels without support or a windbreak."
Gustin said he spoke to Craig Reinsch with Olsson Associates, the City's engineering firm, about installing a prefabricated unit. However, Gustin said, the enclosure must be explosion-proof.
Gustin said an explosion-proof refabricated unit could cost $60,000 to $70,000. As a result, Gustin suggested the City look into building its own enclosure, citing a rough estimate quote of between $10,000 and $15,000.
The structure that blew over was installed by Eriksen Construction, the same company which installed the anaerobic lagoon.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), anaerobic lagoons are usually used for pretreatment of "high strength industrial wastewaters" or "municipal wastewater."
At the March 10 Council meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny asked how the structure could have blown over.
Gustin said he took photos and video and sent them to Reinsch, who shared them with a structural expert.
"They feel that the anchor bolts on the far corners of the short walls were not secured completely. What it appeared like, to their structural expert, was that it's been rocking for a long time. The bolts were not secured appropriately and as it rocked it slowly unscrewed those bolts," Gustin said.
Gustin added that he has photos of anchors that were in the concrete a quarter of an inch.
"If we can't have confidence that's done well, what about the multi-million dollar stuff we had done out there," Zavodny said at the meeting. "How can we have any level of confidence about the bigger, functional parts?"
Gustin said he has minimal confidence, based on the performance of the lagoon so far. Right now, Gustin said, the lagoon is basically just a giant septic tank/settling basin. There are benefits to that, Gustin said, but not benefits worth $6.5 million.
"All the other experts in regards to anaerobic digestives have (said) we are missing one very key element to even jumpstart (the anaerobic) process. And that is heat of some sort. That should have been installed," Gustin said.
Ward One Council Member Tom Kobus questioned whether the city ever needed an aerobic lagoon at all. Gustin said there was a need at one point.
"Given the shock loads that, at the time, Henningson (Michael Foods) was sending to us, given that data it was necessary. Henningson made their on-site fixes," Gustin said. "I was told … we could not foresee the changes that they were going to make."
Gustin said Olsson and the City did not know what the EPA would require of Michael Foods. Zavodny agreed and said at the meeting that, while under the gun with the EPA, there was no waiting to find out.
Henningson's changes were underway after the City had started on the lagoon, Gustin said.
"What ended up happening was that Henningson's (Michael Foods') fix was more effective than (we anticipated)," Zavodny said.
Regardless, Zavodny said the lagoon project needs to be independently evaluated. David City Attorney Jim Egr agreed.
"As I'm looking out for the taxpayers of this community, this angers me tremendously," Zavodny said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.