David City investing in water plant with upgrades

The David City Water Plant is getting some sorely-needed upgrades.
At its Dec. 9 evening meeting, the City Council of David City approved the purchase of new water meters and meter reading equipment, as well as an underground utility locator for its water department.
The new meters are expected to cost approximately $318,000 and the meter reading equipment will be about $19,200.
Right now, the City is spending a lot of man hours on manual meter reading. It has also been losing money on water use that goes unmetered.
"And our customers aren't going to be as frustrated when they get a big dump on them in their bill because they haven't for it in a while," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting.
Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said the installation of the new meters will be simple and shouldn't take more than five minutes per meter.
The underground utility locator estimate comes in under $4,130.
The new utility locator will also be a serious improvement, Gustin added, since the City was using metal detectors to locate underground utilities when he started working there.
The wastewater treatment plant is also on its way to getting several new circulators that will help control odor and sediment.
A quote from Hidden River Systems places the circulator costs at approximately $20,600.
The Council also discussed plans for the wastewater plant's headworks building following a safety evaluation. First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller summed up the problem at the Dec. 9 meeting.
"This area that you have to work in floods or collects sewage and you have to crawl down there to do any maintenance," Betzen-Miller said.
Council members showed interest in looking into an extensive, but lasting solution to that problem, which would likely involve a great deal of work being done on the wastewater headworks building and end up costing more than $1 million.
The decision essentially comes down to using what's there or making serious modifications to improve the existing structure.
The Council ended its discussion by asking Olsson Associates to do a cost comparison of the two options.
"I'm cringing hearing $1 million-plus, but if it saves one employee from having a terrible outcome, then that's a ridiculous argument. Money doesn't matter. It's about having a safe, functional building," Zavodny said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
