David City investing in water plant with upgrades

The David City Water Plant is getting some sorely-needed upgrades.

At its Dec. 9 evening meeting, the City Council of David City approved the purchase of new water meters and meter reading equipment, as well as an underground utility locator for its water department.

The new meters are expected to cost approximately $318,000 and the meter reading equipment will be about $19,200.

Right now, the City is spending a lot of man hours on manual meter reading. It has also been losing money on water use that goes unmetered.

"And our customers aren't going to be as frustrated when they get a big dump on them in their bill because they haven't for it in a while," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting.

Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said the installation of the new meters will be simple and shouldn't take more than five minutes per meter.

The underground utility locator estimate comes in under $4,130.