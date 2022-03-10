David City library receives grant

The Hruska Memorial Public Library will soon have new furniture on display thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Library Commission.

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $115,466 in Youth Grants for Excellence funding to 78 libraries throughout the state. The purpose of the grants are to encourage creativity in young people, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release.

The David City library has received $1,800 for new furniture for the facility’s young adult area.

“The furniture that we have is furniture that's been in other areas of the library,” Hruska Library Director Kay Schmid said. “We’re getting brand new items back there and they're all very easy to keep clean that you can wipe things off and easy to move and recreate the area. So we'll get a lot of use out of it.”

Schmid said that the new furniture was in the process of being selected and ordered.

“Hopefully by spring we will have it in place,” she added. “For sure by early summer I would think, just depending on how easy it is to get those items we ordered.”

Another Butler County facility, the Rising City Community Library, has received $1,141 for “three enrichment and exposure times,” according to the press release.

In nearby Colfax County, the Schuyler Public Library has been awarded $800 for a comic book project.

Schuyler Library Assistant Director Mike Rea said the funds will be used to purchase comic book kits that will allow patrons to create their own comic books. The kits would allow young aspiring authors to create characters, develop a plot and choose the story’s setting.

Each kit includes an illustrated quick start guide, blank book pages, washable markers, a post-paid envelope and an order form, Rea said, and children can use the pages to write and illustrate their own story, then scan and upload it to the provided website or mail their pages with the order form. The kits include the cost of processing and printing one book.

A comic book workshop will be held on June 30 with artist Dylan Jacobson, who would provide instruction and assistance to the program’s participants. Rea said the facility will determine who gets the kits by having the aspiring authors submit a small sample of their work. Participants who complete their comic books will have their work unveiled at a reception at the library and the book would also be on display.

Elsewhere in Colfax County, the Leigh Public Library has received $333, which will be used to form and implement a LEGO club for children aged 8 to 15.

The Columbus Public Library in Platte County has received $844 for educational programs while the Genoa Public Library in Nance County has been given $365.

Genoa Library Director Tammy Johnson said their grant will benefit the facility’s summer reading program.

“Our theme this year is camping, and we are using them for outdoor games for the kids have during the summer program,” Johnson said. “They will later then be available for patrons to check out.”

Funding for Youth Grants for Excellence was provided by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The Nebraska Library Commission received a total of $2,422,166, with a portion of the money being allocated for the youth grants.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

