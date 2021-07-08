David City looking for new building inspector

The City of David City is hoping to find a new building inspector and code enforcer as soon as possible in order to continue its ongoing projects.

"We need to find someone who can do the simple things...make sure fences go in the right place, make sure that foundations are poured correctly, approve building permits for everything going on within the city," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the June 23 City Council of David City meeting.

Michael Payne left the building inspector position in June, less than a year after he was hired in September 2020.

After a career as an engineer in the southwestern United States, Payne moved to Nebraska for his retirement and, when he got restless, decided to take up the building inspector position in David City.

"He decided retirement was a little more fun than being a building inspector," City Administrator Clayton Keller joked at the June 23 meeting.

Payne's departure has left the city in limbo as it heads into construction season.

"You don't realize how big of a problem this is until you don't have (a building inspector)," Zavodny said. "On all of the projects that we had, we have people saying, 'Now where do we go from here?'"