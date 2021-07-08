David City looking for new building inspector

The City of David City is hoping to find a new building inspector and code enforcer as soon as possible in order to continue its ongoing projects.
"We need to find someone who can do the simple things...make sure fences go in the right place, make sure that foundations are poured correctly, approve building permits for everything going on within the city," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the June 23 City Council of David City meeting.
Michael Payne left the building inspector position in June, less than a year after he was hired in September 2020.
After a career as an engineer in the southwestern United States, Payne moved to Nebraska for his retirement and, when he got restless, decided to take up the building inspector position in David City.
"He decided retirement was a little more fun than being a building inspector," City Administrator Clayton Keller joked at the June 23 meeting.
Payne's departure has left the city in limbo as it heads into construction season.
"You don't realize how big of a problem this is until you don't have (a building inspector)," Zavodny said. "On all of the projects that we had, we have people saying, 'Now where do we go from here?'"
While still doing its due diligence, Zavodny said the city needs to quickly find a replacement.
During the ensuing discussion, Ward 2 Council Member Pat Meysenburg was the first to point out the inconsistent application of the city's building code and ordinances over the years. Ward 1 Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller was quick to agree.
"As a property owner, this town is a mess," Betzen-Miller said.
She said the city needs to find someone who can apply the rules consistently and fairly. At the same time, Zavodny pointed out that inconsistent application of the rules in the past will be a stumbling block moving forward.
"When one person wants to do something and we tell them they can't, but I can drive them to another property in town that has exactly what the other person wants to do -- that puts us in a bad position," Zavodny said. "...We've set a precedent."
Council President and Ward 1 Council Member Tom Kobus expressed regret at Payne's resignation.
"I thought he was doing a great job," Kobus said. "...It's a tough position for anybody."
Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg emphasized the need for Payne's successor to be able to get along well with the people of David City. Zavodny agreed.
"The other thing that's important is that, if (the building inspector) is following the rules, they need the backing of the council," Zavodny said.
The city has started advertising for the part-time position and, Keller said, has already received some interest.
Keller said Payne usually worked between 20 to 25 hours per week, with some variation depending on the season.
"I think in the summertime, you're going to see a little more going on," Keller said. "In the wintertime, there's not as much or as many inspections being done. … I think the most beneficial thing as far as schedules go was that our previous building inspector was in the office four days a week and, if needed, a fifth day."
