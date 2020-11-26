David City making plans for water plant's future

David City is at the point where it must sit down and consider its detailed options for how to proceed with plans for a water plant renovation.

Earlier this year, Olsson Associates presented the City Council of David City with three options for how to bring its 40-year-old water treatment plant into the new century.

"We're already almost at our life expectancy for this plant. And it keeps nickel-and-diming us," Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said.

The first, to start from the ground up and build a new facility, was estimated to cost $8.5 million. The second, to upgrade the existing plant, came with a price tag of $5 million and the last, to fix it, came in at approximately $4.8 million.

When the council heard those prices, it took a step back. After some deliberation, the council decided to get a second opinion on its options from JEO Consulting Inc.

JEO has spoken now, and the ball is back in the council's court.

City Administrator Clayton Keller said the plan is to create a committee, including himself, Gustin and a couple council members, to review the options presented by Olsson and JEO.