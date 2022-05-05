David City native pens novel

David City native Nicole Buntgen has known since she was a child that she wanted to pen a novel -- she wrote her first “book” in second grade about SpongeBob SquarePants. Now 24-years-old, she will finally be able to call herself a published author later this year.

Buntgen has written a creative memoir titled “Onward and Upward.” The novel focuses on three main themes: adoption, racial ignorance and mental health. It will include both personal stories and educational resources.

“I want it to be kind of a way where people can be let into the story of my life but also get educated on some topics they may not know much about,” Buntgen said. “And really just provide kind of an outlet for people, that self-help novel, and let people know that they're not alone in any struggles they go through.”

Born in Seoul, South Korea, and adopted at 4-months-old, the first part of her novel focuses on her adoption.

“One large story in that section of my book is just the overarching story of my adoption, why I was put up for adoption by my birth mother, why my adoptive family – which I just call my family – chose to adopt me and kind of give that inside look at that very detailed and important part of my life,” Buntgen said.

The novel tells of how it shaped her and provides background information on adoption in general. Additionally, she noted, she shares what it’s like going through a closed adoption, which means she has no information on her birth family.

In “Onward and Upward,” Buntgen touches on racial ignorance, giving examples and stories of disappointing situations in which people have assumed or made comments about things, such as the way she speaks to her looks.

“I do talk about what it's like to grow up in a town where you are a minority. That's not shining any negative light on David City at all,” she said. “But it's just giving perspective on being a minority in a town where your race is not dominant.”

She also talks about a specific mental health issue she battled in October 2020 that changed her life and helped her see things differently, she added.

Lisa Buntgen, Nicole Buntgen’s mother, said she and her husband have an older biological daughter. They also had two children that passed away, so the couple then decided to try adoption.

“It took maybe a total of nine months. It was a lot of paperwork and a lot of money,” Lisa said. “But it was all worth it in the end.”

Lisa noted that Nicole has been through a lot of experiences for someone her young age.

“It's just kind of mind-boggling that at the age of 24, she is going to make one of her dreams come true,” Lisa said. “We spend all our lives thinking about dreams that we have, and they usually never become fulfilled. For her to do that, take that initiative and do it, we're just so excited for her and so proud of her.”

Nicole Buntgen graduated from David City High School in 2016, and she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2020 with a bachelor’s in journalism and advertising and public relations. She’s currently residing in Omaha and works as an advertising account executive, social media manager and contributing writer for two local publications there.

She credits some of her high school teachers for helping her get to where she is today. Her mother also thanked all of the educators that helped Buntgen and believed in her writing.

Although Buntgen has always known she wanted to write a book, it wasn’t until she moved to Omaha a little over a year ago that she focused on her goal.

“At the time, I had just turned 23. I told myself, ‘If I start now, I could be a published author before I turned 24,’” Buntgen said. “In September of 2021, I celebrated my half-birthday. I realized I hadn't even started on this book that I have been saying I'm going to write forever. So I immediately honed in and utilized my resources and began that journey.”

That dream is now almost complete. Buntgen said her book will be published in September 2022. Those who want to preorder the novel can do so by emailing her at nicolebuntgen@gmail.com.

Instead of self-publishing, Buntgen completed a New Degree Press program that provided her with the tools and resources she needed. It started with Zoom classes in which she learned about the book planning and writing process. She jotted down snippets, she said, and then took those snippets and turned them into chapters. The writers in the program submitted a rough draft and, if the editors approved of it, they could move forward with the book’s presale.

Buntgen’s presale ended on April 30. She said she will now go through revisions, copy editing, pick out a cover design and finalize the last details like the author’s note.

She is also planning to hold an event at the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City once her novel is released.

Buntgen said she thinks the novel will allow readers to gain a fresh perspective on her life.

“I want people to know that they're not alone in any struggle that they're going through in life, to know how to get through it, how to change their mindset, how to look at things differently and how to really treasure each moment in life,” she said. “I think they can just gain a lot of personal growth from it. And it can just really help them feel inspired, motivated and take the necessary steps to become the best version of themselves every day.”

“Onward and Upward” is a huge accomplishment, she added, and is something she wants the people of her hometown to be proud of.

“I feel sometimes in life you just really have to go through struggles to make yourself stronger and get to a point in life where you're very focused on yourself, you're finding independence and you're being the best version of yourself every day,” Buntgen said. “It's a great feeling to be able to say that I'm doing that and writing my first book at a young age.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

