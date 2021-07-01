David City native proud to be cancer free

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the fourth in the series.
I am a sister, aunt, daughter and friend.
I grew up in David City and graduated from David City High School in 2008. I went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and obtained my bachelor’s in business administration with a marketing and management emphasis. I now live in West Omaha and have my dream "big girl" job at Mutual of Omaha. I love helping people and truly enjoy Mutual of Omaha's family culture. Thanks to Mutual of Omaha, I am also currently pursuing my master’s in business administration and management information systems from UNO. You may see me around often as my favorite little people and family are still in the community.
I was diagnosed with clear cell renal carcinoma in October 2019. In November 2019 I underwent partial nephrectomy surgery to remove the cancer from my left kidney. That was a very scary time for me and I remember thinking, "this can't be happening to me!" Both of my parents have lost their battles with cancer. My mom, Rhonda, passed away from cervical cancer in January 1998 and my dad, Steve, passed away from throat cancer in March 2018. Valerie and I have made it a point to support and be involved with Relay for Life ever since I can remember. It has been a way to remember our loved ones.
When you hear, "You have cancer," your whole world changes. It doesn't matter how old you are, if you are a good person, if you try to live your life right; cancer doesn't discriminate. Thankfully I had an amazing support system: My family (especially my sister, Valerie Vandenberg, and aunt, Karen Langan), my friends, my Mutual of Omaha family -- they all encouraged me to think positively and fight through it all.
Today I am proud to say I am a year-and-a-half cancer free and I just have to follow up with my doctors regularly. I thank God every day for my awesome medical team who caught my cancer early and gave me a new perspective on life. Every day is a gift and should be treasured as such!