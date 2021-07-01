David City native proud to be cancer free

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the fourth in the series.

I am a sister, aunt, daughter and friend.

I grew up in David City and graduated from David City High School in 2008. I went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and obtained my bachelor’s in business administration with a marketing and management emphasis. I now live in West Omaha and have my dream "big girl" job at Mutual of Omaha. I love helping people and truly enjoy Mutual of Omaha's family culture. Thanks to Mutual of Omaha, I am also currently pursuing my master’s in business administration and management information systems from UNO. You may see me around often as my favorite little people and family are still in the community.