Officials hope that a workforce housing grant will jumpstart the growth of home construction in the David City community.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said the legislature in 2017 allowed for money to be used for workforce housing. It was funded in 2018, Trowbridge said, and he talked with then-Mayor Alan Zavodny about getting some of that funding to David City.

“Municipalities were not allowed to apply for the funds, you had to be a 501c3, fully tax-exempt organization to do so, or a traditional development corporation, which we had neither,” Trowbridge said. “We had some 501c3s but none that Alan and I thought had the capability of taking on a project like this.”

They then looked at creating a new entity, which would have investment from the City of David City. Law firm BairdHolm out of Omaha did the groundwork with Trowbridge working from the city’s side of things.

It took the better part of three years, Trowbridge said, to establish the new 501c3 – the David City Development Corporation. About six months ago, the corporation received its full tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service.

“At that point, we then could apply for workforce housing grant funds,” Trowbridge said. “The problem we had at that point was we had never done this before. We did not have a history with the State of Nebraska and we needed some help. In the meantime, we have gotten to know the people at NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska.”

NeighborWorks, which has locations in Norfolk and Columbus, prepared the application and submitted it to the state for a fee.

The newly-formed corporation found out a few weeks ago that it was approved for a workforce housing grant.

“They (the state) had three applications out of 27 come from NeighborWorks Northeast. Those three applications all scored in the top eight of the 27 that Nebraska received. The Department of Economic Development scored on a grid basis, one against the other, and David City was eighth out of the 27,” Trowbridge said, noting that Columbus and Norfolk, also NeighborWorks projects, had scored high.

The City of David City’s investment was $500,000, with the state awarding $1 million.

“The housing grants will allow for the construction of new homes. Builders will be able to borrow, build, sell and pay back the David City Development Corporation,” Mayor Jessica Miller said. “Individuals will be able to apply for down payments for new homes and pay back when they sell the home or it changes hands. The maximum for lot and house is $325,000.

“I hope that these funds will provide opportunities for builders and homeowners to be able to build new affordable housing units.”

Trowbridge said the next step will be making a plan on how to implement the use of the funds to accelerate house building in the community. He added the money needs to be used in a way that will allow the funds to come back to the corporation, to be used again in the future.

“We'll talk to developers, we will talk to local contractors, we will talk to local investors. We'll develop a plan as to how we best utilize the million dollars from the state of Nebraska,” Trowbridge said, noting one way to entice developers is with a low-interest loan.

“We'll continue working directly with NeighborWorks Nebraska. They will be the administrator of this venture as we move forward as to how we use the money, how we account for what we've done. They will give guidance because they've done it before and like I said they're pretty good at what they do.”

Work on the 32-lot Northland Subdivision, located in the north part of town, has been seeing progress, but Trowbridge added it’s been moving at a slower pace than what he would like to see.

“This grant opens us up to the question, what do we do after the 32 lots are gone? I think we have much more demand than 32,” Trowbridge said. “There are some other properties in the area that we then would have the funding to be able to buy the property and through a local TIF project probably develop it and continue the growth pattern that we started.”