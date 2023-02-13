Certain qualifying homeowners in David City will soon be able to improve their homes through an owner-occupied house rehabilitation program.

In 2022, the City of David City applied for the funds, which are available through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The city worked with Southeast Nebraska Development District on the application process, with SENDD also providing oversight on the program.

The city has been awarded $575,600 for the housing rehab program, which assists in such things as structural, mechanical, weatherization and plumbing improvements.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge told The Banner-Press via email that the funds have finally be released to the city.

“Feb. 7, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development notified the City that all exceptions and holds have been removed on our award of $575,600, that the funds are in our Amplifund Account and we may begin the process of improving 13 owner occupied housing units in David City subject to qualification. What a great day!” Trowbridge said.

“We can help 13 families improve their living conditions.”