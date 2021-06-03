David City opens pool for first time in nearly 2 years

Last year, whenever Yvonne Wendt drove past the David City Family Aquatic Center, she said would be saddened by the sight of the empty outdoor pool.
The pool had been closed for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Wendt, who is a manager of the David City Family Aquatic Center, said she’s happy because both children and adults will have a chance to take a dip in the pool as it's open this summer.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said. “We need something for the kids to do in our small town. … It’s just a fun place to be in the summertime. With COVID last year, it was not fun.”
On Saturday, May 29, the pool opened for the first time in nearly two years. It’ll remain open until sometime in August, City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
Keller said although he was glad to see that kids found ways to spend time outdoors by fishing in the pond last summer, he’s excited to have the pool available for them this time around.
“We’re very excited to have it open,” he said. “We’re very excited that it’ll be used this summer.”
Keller and Wendt said they believe the outdoor pool will be a popular spot during the summertime.
“I expect the pool, especially at the beginning of the summer, to be pretty packed,” Keller said.
Wendt added the aquatic center has been flooded with calls recently, asking when the pool opens.
“They’re all excited. They can’t wait,” she said.
The plan to have the outdoor pool available this year has been in the works for some time as the City of David City Council decided in February to reopen it.
As of right now, Keller said the city does have enough lifeguards for the aquatic center. But, Keller added he and his staff are always looking for more of them. The lack of lifeguards was one of the original reasons why the pool was closed all of summer 2020.
But he said they’ve hired around 10 so far which is enough to cover the pool hours.
“They’ll start on Saturday,” he said. “A lot of them got their lifeguard certifications earlier this week. They have to renew their certifications every two years.”
Most of these lifeguards also hold private and public swim lessons. But for them to be able to teach, they have to obtain water and safety instructor certifications, Keller said.
“We feel it’s worth it to have to those lifeguards who have that extra training,” he said.
Those interested in swimming lessons can either call the pool at 402-367-3102 or swing by the facility, 485 S. Ninth St. in David City.
“It’ll be a fun place to be this summer,” Wendt said. “Hopefully, the weather is nice and warm.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.