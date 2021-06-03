David City opens pool for first time in nearly 2 years

Wendt added the aquatic center has been flooded with calls recently, asking when the pool opens.

“They’re all excited. They can’t wait,” she said.

The plan to have the outdoor pool available this year has been in the works for some time as the City of David City Council decided in February to reopen it.

As of right now, Keller said the city does have enough lifeguards for the aquatic center. But, Keller added he and his staff are always looking for more of them. The lack of lifeguards was one of the original reasons why the pool was closed all of summer 2020.

But he said they’ve hired around 10 so far which is enough to cover the pool hours.

“They’ll start on Saturday,” he said. “A lot of them got their lifeguard certifications earlier this week. They have to renew their certifications every two years.”

Most of these lifeguards also hold private and public swim lessons. But for them to be able to teach, they have to obtain water and safety instructor certifications, Keller said.

“We feel it’s worth it to have to those lifeguards who have that extra training,” he said.