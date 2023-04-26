Just mere months ago, the David City Police Department was reinstated and Police Chief Marla Schnell hopes to be back in full action on May 1.

The City of David City and Butler County allowed its law enforcement contract to expire earlier this year, in which the city had paid almost $300,000 for additional law enforcement services from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, the David City Council approved the reinstatement of the David City Police Department, which had disbanded a number of years ago. However, the police department has had a quick turnaround in getting established.

Schnell said in an interview on April 20 that she has nine part-time officers while she and Devin Betzen are full-timers. She had been hopeful then that she would be able to hire a third full-time officer.

The department has four vehicles, two of which were getting equipment, such as cameras, installed last week. The other two vehicles came from Butler County Sheriff’s Office and are already equipped.

“Our goal is to go live on May 1 with three full-time (officers) and the rest of the time I’ll fill in with part-timers,” Schnell said.

It hasn’t been a simple task. Schnell said the police department had to basically be restarted from the ground up, which she started doing the day after the city council voted to reinstate the department.

“We had to buy and get everything literally from paper clips on up… (We) started with the big stuff and then filled in the little stuff as we went,” Schnell said, noting she started with ordering radios and cars.

Notably, she said, she has received a lot of assistance from other agencies, including the Bennington Police Department and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. A post on the department’s Facebook page also thanks the Schuyler Police Department, Seward Police Department, Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department.

“They've given us equipment to help us get going, or just guidance even as to where to go to find the equipment. Calls, emails from everywhere across Nebraska, offering help get us going,” Schnell said. “For getting the PD reinstated on February and us going live on May 1, I think it's very quick turnaround for that because we had to start at nothing and build. I'm kind of proud of that, that we were able to do that.”

Schnell added the city council, Mayor Jessica Miller, the Butler County Board of Supervisors and city office personnel have lent a great hand in supporting the new police department.

Just recently, the David City Police Department received its accreditation so it is eligible to receive federal money. For that, Schnell had to build a police and procedure book, for which she relied on help from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM).

The police department has also received grants from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, including $3,500 for one in-car camera system and $1,650 for five hand-held alcohol breath testing units. LARM also awarded the department a $500 safety grant.

As for how the police department will operate once fully live, Schnell said things will be similar to when David City previously had its own law enforcement agency.

“Everyone calls the sheriff's office dispatch because that is our dispatch as well. We've contracted with them to do our dispatching,” Schnell said. “We're not going to have a separate number; everybody's just going to call the one number and then dispatch will get a hold of us.”

Until that live date, the David City Police Department is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, Schnell said, the sheriff’s office will provide law enforcement assistance.

“Once we get going then it’ll be us,” she said. “They won't have to cover anything, just like it was before for city limits.”

When asked about response to the police department, Schnell noted she’s heard nothing but positive feedback.

“The schools reached out to me to do D.A.R.E. for the David City schools so I will do that in the fall,” Schnell said. “Businesses have reached out to me to do safety policies for them, like a lockdown procedure. I built one for the Aquinas elementary day care.”

Schnell added the Schuyler Police Department’s K-9 has already been brought into both school districts.

Overall, the new police chief said, she is placing an importance on community involvement.

“One of my policies is the guys will go to events when they're working be it a football game or whatever it is going on in the town,” she noted.

Schnell has been a law enforcement officer for a number of years and has had a focus on child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and elder abuse, which she plans on continuing at the David City Police Department.

“I want us in the schools more. I want us to be there when they get there. I want us to be there when they get out and anytime in between that they need us,” Schnell said.

She added she has also visited businesses to gather contact information sheets so officers know who to contact after hours.

“I'm implementing door checks,” she said. “We'll leave a card at the business saying their businesses is sound secure and if not, we'll have that contact sheet to call them and say it’s not.”

The David City Police Department is excited to get started.

“We are ready to serve the community and help all we can be involved with any committees or groups that we need to be involved with,” Schnell said. “We’re ready to go.”