David City preps for holiday season 2020

Only prepackaged items will be allowed, she said. Masks will also be required or strongly recommended, she said, and hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be available.

The Council also approved Christmas celebration road closures at its Sept. 23 meeting. The closures will take place on Dec. 1 and extend between D Street and the railroad tracks on Fifth Street and between Fourth Street and Sixth Street on E Street.

Jill Mefford, who has been involved with organizing the celebration, spoke in front of council members to request the road closures. She said the decorations donated by Hallmark will be used and there will be a tree farm.

“We also are going to include a bouncy house and the Boy Scouts, we talked to them, would also like to do s'mores downtown,” Mefford said at the meeting.

Other possibilities include a Christmas farmers market set up in a tent on the street, she said, and there are Christmas vendors interested in coming.