David City preps for holiday season 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trunk or Treat Halloween event will return to downtown David City this year.
At its Sept. 23 meeting, the City Council of David City approved road closures to facilitate the trick-or-treat event. On Halloween, Fifth Street will be closed from C Street to the railroad tracks while kids line up – socially-distanced – to get candy.
At the meeting, Julie Schultz with David City Elementary PTO said she was unsure if the Trunk or Treat event could take place this year, but organizers have been working closely with Four Corners District Health Department to ensure a safe event. The plans, she said, were created based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for trick-or-treating during the pandemic.
“The guidelines that we’re working on is we’re going to have separate starting points, one at every corner,” Schultz said.
There will be lines marked out, spaced 6 feet apart to keep people separate, and the participating vehicles will be parked every third spot, Schultz said.
“We’re going to have one-way traffic only. There will be traffic monitors at every corner to try to keep people spaced out,” Schultz said. “We’re going to have tables in front of the trunks with the treats laid out so there is no direct contact."
Only prepackaged items will be allowed, she said. Masks will also be required or strongly recommended, she said, and hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be available.
The Council also approved Christmas celebration road closures at its Sept. 23 meeting. The closures will take place on Dec. 1 and extend between D Street and the railroad tracks on Fifth Street and between Fourth Street and Sixth Street on E Street.
Jill Mefford, who has been involved with organizing the celebration, spoke in front of council members to request the road closures. She said the decorations donated by Hallmark will be used and there will be a tree farm.
“We also are going to include a bouncy house and the Boy Scouts, we talked to them, would also like to do s'mores downtown,” Mefford said at the meeting.
Other possibilities include a Christmas farmers market set up in a tent on the street, she said, and there are Christmas vendors interested in coming.
“We worked with the (Butler County Area Chamber of Commerce) on doing Christmas bucks. They’re actually Chamber bucks but we call them Christmas on the Bricks Bucks so people could buy those and then spend the money in town and have their name in a drawing,” Mefford said.
Closing the streets would allow people to set up early in the morning on Dec. 1 and tear down in the evening, Mefford noted.
“We would still have a tree-lighting ceremony at 8 o’clock,” Mefford said.
Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed concern over how the affected businesses will respond to the closure, but several other council members expressed that it was time to move forward with the plans for the celebration.
Mefford owns Images Salon & Spa, 546 N. Fifth St., one of the businesses that will be blocked off by the road closures. She said she doesn’t plan to book any appointments for Dec. 1. The hope, she told The Banner-Press, is that with enough lead time people can plan ahead for how the road closures may impact business.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
