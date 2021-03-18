David City Public approves smart table purchase

"I would use it daily, probably," Carmichael said at the meeting.

Student Board Member Clayton Harris is in Carmichael's class and said at the meeting that the table would be a huge help in illustrating the size and spatial relationship of various organs and systems.

"And with all those animals on it, I know that Cat Chmelka could use it, too," Carmichael said.

Chmelka teaches an animal science course for the school district.

Superintendent Chad ​Denker added that physical education and health teacher Aaron Carlson might also be able to use the table.

Denker said he first came across the table approximately four years ago at a national conference. It has been in the back of his mind ever since, he said at the board meeting.

"I didn't feel like I could ever come to the taxpayers and ask them to pay that kind of money for a table. Even though I thought it was great … I've been hoping that a grant opportunity would present itself at some point and then, voila, here comes COVID and here came some grant money," Denker said at the meeting.