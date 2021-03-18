David City Public approves smart table purchase

David City Public Schools Board of Education has approved the purchase of a $78,000 smart table using COVID-19 technology grant funds.
The piece of technology is called an Anatomage table. The table, approximately 7 feet long, comes loaded with highly detailed interactive 3D models of human and animal cadavers, allowing for precise digital dissection. It comes preloaded with curriculum developed by Anatomage Inc., the company that makes and sells the tables.
There are currently about a dozen Anatomage tables in the state of Nebraska.
Anatomage Director of Sales Steven King showed off the table's capabilities during a Zoom presentation at the beginning of the Board's March 8 evening meeting.
The table's tools can also be accessed remotely online, but that access comes with the purchase of the physical table.
The version the district hopes to get is mounted on a rolling base and can be moved over level surfaces and displayed flat for students to gather around or stood upright for a lecture.
Software updates for the table are available as they come out and can be downloaded and installed, King said.
David City High School teacher Todd Carmichael, whose human physiology and anatomy class would have frequent use for the table, was present at the meeting.
"I would use it daily, probably," Carmichael said at the meeting.
Student Board Member Clayton Harris is in Carmichael's class and said at the meeting that the table would be a huge help in illustrating the size and spatial relationship of various organs and systems.
"And with all those animals on it, I know that Cat Chmelka could use it, too," Carmichael said.
Chmelka teaches an animal science course for the school district.
Superintendent Chad Denker added that physical education and health teacher Aaron Carlson might also be able to use the table.
Denker said he first came across the table approximately four years ago at a national conference. It has been in the back of his mind ever since, he said at the board meeting.
"I didn't feel like I could ever come to the taxpayers and ask them to pay that kind of money for a table. Even though I thought it was great … I've been hoping that a grant opportunity would present itself at some point and then, voila, here comes COVID and here came some grant money," Denker said at the meeting.
The group of administrators and board members gathered for the meeting discussed the pros and cons of the purchase at length following King's presentation.
At the meeting, Carmichael said his anatomy and physiology classes currently have about five students. Even making the table accessible for animal science and health classes could not guarantee spreading its impact to every student.
Board Member Kasey Kuhlman proposed the idea of using the table for biology, but Carmichael, also a biology teacher, said he wouldn't have as much use for it in that class.
If not on the Anatomage table, Denker said the COVID-19 grant money would probably be spent covering summer school costs. The Board also discussed how the table might open up opportunities for the schools to partner with the Butler County Health Care Center.
"Hopefully, we can gain some additional partnerships there with the clinic and the hospital," Denker told the Banner-Press.
After a lengthy discussion, the six-member board approved the purchase.
"They're coming out actually with an updated one here shortly so we'll wait and get the latest version of it," Denker told the Banner-Press. "We'll ask them not to deliver it until about the first of August."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.