David City Public continues mask requirement

To require masks or not to require masks: That's the question the David City Public Schools Board of Education mulled over at its April 12 meeting.
David City Public Schools (DCPS) has less than six weeks left in the 2020-2021 school year. In the end, the Board decided to continue requiring masks through the end of the semester.
That's only for school and school activities, though. Superintendent Chad Denker said the Board has left the mask policy for prom and graduation up to the high school administration.
Right now, DCPS is alone in Butler County in continuing to require masks at school. Masks are optional at East Butler Public Schools while in the classroom.
"We will be utilizing masks when students are moving about the building or while standing in line, which is the way we started the school year," East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said to The Banner-Press.
At Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools, masks are optional in school and on school buses.
"The big thing for us would be drinking fountains. We still have our drinking fountains shut off except for bottle fillers," Aquinas & St. Mary's Chief Administrator Sean Timmerman told The Banner-Press.
However, for multi-school events, both are following home rules.
"Wherever we go … the host school, if they've got particular requirements, we follow those," Timmerman said.
East Butler and Aquinas have already put tentative mask policies in place for prom and graduation, too, though there is always room for adjustment if the COVID-19 situation changes drastically before then.
"For prom and graduation, that will look very normal. Masks are optional, so if people want to wear them they're more than welcome to, but it will not be mandatory," Timmerman said.
Aquinas' graduation will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 16.
Meanwhile, East Butler has already held its prom.
"We required masks at prom," Eldridge said.
East Butler's graduation ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. on May 15, and Eldridge said the district plans to decide once the day is closer.
"The thing we did talk about a little bit is that masks will be encouraged or recommended for the ceremony but I believe right now we're leaving towards not having our seniors, our graduates, in masks," Eldridge said.
That's a consideration being made for photos and speeches.
Everyone at the April 12 DCPS Board meeting seemed tired of wearing masks, but many seemed reluctant to deviate from the standards for COVID-19 precautions the district established at the start of the school year.
"From a pragmatic standpoint, just the basic logic of it — on Sept. 22 we were masks recommended. Four Corners (Health Department) changed their stance about who has to quarantine, so on Sept. 23 we went masks required," High School Principal Cortney Couch said during the meeting. "...And they haven't changed back. So there's that."
The question of fairness to spring and winter athletes also came up.
The concern was also discussed that not requiring masks could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases and risk the spring athletics season.
On the other hand, Board Member Maci Dion said, students have become laxer about proper mask use since the start of the year.
"What I've heard … is, 'I go out with all of these people on the weekends and outside of school and we don't wear our masks. So what's the difference?' That's what a lot of students are saying," Dion said.
Board President Stephanie Summers defended the district's position, saying it's a publicly-funded institution and is held to a different standard.
Bellwood Elementary School Principal Danielle Beerbohm said her students have completely adjusted to the masks, but that it's probably because they are younger. Special Services Director Kari Daniels added that special education students adjusted better than expected in many cases.
Meanwhile, Couch added that staff members are getting tired of asking students to wear their masks correctly.
"There's a cumulative effect and it's been a long year," Couch said. "And I don't know any teacher that felt like they had a summer break last year. They've been going for two years and they're tired."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.