David City Public continues mask requirement

However, for multi-school events, both are following home rules.

"Wherever we go … the host school, if they've got particular requirements, we follow those," Timmerman said.

East Butler and Aquinas have already put tentative mask policies in place for prom and graduation, too, though there is always room for adjustment if the COVID-19 situation changes drastically before then.

"For prom and graduation, that will look very normal. Masks are optional, so if people want to wear them they're more than welcome to, but it will not be mandatory," Timmerman said.

Aquinas' graduation will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 16.

Meanwhile, East Butler has already held its prom.

"We required masks at prom," Eldridge said.

East Butler's graduation ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. on May 15, and Eldridge said the district plans to decide once the day is closer.