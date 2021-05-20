David City Public holds in-person commencement

That was a change made at the district's Board of Education meeting on May 10 following discussion of Nebraska's updated, less restrictive COVID-19 Directed Health Measures.

Many of the graduates' smiling faces were uncovered by masks and they were able to pose for group photos with their arms around each other. It seemed to be a moment of celebration, deepened by all that the students endured together.

A section at the bottom of the commencement program said the plants on either side of the stage were dedicated to the memory of those who couldn't be there.

A few speakers mentioned one such person -- Mariah Cummings, a peer who passed away in 2018 at the end of the graduates' freshman year in a vehicle accident.

"The pain brought to the class was felt by all but the love and care everyone spread toward each other from Mariah's example helped us to continue on making her proud," senior Dylan Vodicka said during the ceremony.

Valedictorian Maya Couch also mentioned Mariah Cummings.