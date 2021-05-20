David City Public holds in-person commencement

Graduation was the last thing David City High School Principal Cortney Couch was thinking about when the 2020-2021 school year started.
"I was mostly concerned if … we could get three or four weeks in before they shut us down," Couch said. "...Throughout the year, you'd just keep thinking, 'Oh man, once we start wrestling, though, that's a different beast. There's no way.' And we were able to get through all of it."
Still, Couch said he and the rest of the David City Public Schools administration didn't start planning for an in-person graduation ceremony until almost a month ago.
But in the end, the class of 2021's commencement on May 15 in the Activities Center at David City High School, 750 D St. in David City, looked relatively normal. Most people weren't wearing masks, and social distancing was not required.
"We were masks recommended at the beginning of the year and then masks required once Four Corners (Health Department) changed their quarantine rules. And now we're back to masks recommended for students," Couch said.
That was a change made at the district's Board of Education meeting on May 10 following discussion of Nebraska's updated, less restrictive COVID-19 Directed Health Measures.
Many of the graduates' smiling faces were uncovered by masks and they were able to pose for group photos with their arms around each other. It seemed to be a moment of celebration, deepened by all that the students endured together.
A section at the bottom of the commencement program said the plants on either side of the stage were dedicated to the memory of those who couldn't be there.
A few speakers mentioned one such person -- Mariah Cummings, a peer who passed away in 2018 at the end of the graduates' freshman year in a vehicle accident.
"The pain brought to the class was felt by all but the love and care everyone spread toward each other from Mariah's example helped us to continue on making her proud," senior Dylan Vodicka said during the ceremony.
Valedictorian Maya Couch also mentioned Mariah Cummings.
"When Mariah passed, I think our class realized how tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, and we needed to make the most of every situation," Maya Couch said at the ceremony.
And their time wasn't without bright spots.
Vodicka ended the year a two-time wrestling state champion. Maya Couch won a state championship in humorous prose for speech. The volleyball team won the conference tournament.
Cortney Couch said the trajectory of each school year is largely determined by the senior class.
"This year's seniors attacked the year with all the effort you would ever ask for," Cortney Couch said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.