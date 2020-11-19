David City Public school board receives award

Thoendel said the board is very active and cares about improving.

"We all try and attend multiple events every year, including the state conference," Thoendel said.

Board members can attend various educational sessions at the conferences to learn more about a specific topic.

“Everything from labor relations and how to negotiate contracts with the teachers association to legislative issues to personnel issues — you name it," Denker said.

Thoendel said topics also include legal issues that school boards face and software learning opportunities.

Summers said the DCPS school board has made a concerted effort over the last eight years to take advantage of NASB opportunities.

Attending the various trainings helps keep the board informed on various important topics, such as personnel matters and budget constraints.

"Each of our board members has a different strength they bring to the table and a different interest. Some of them are more interested in the finance aspect, some of them are more interested in the curriculum aspect, some are more interested in the legislative process," Denker said.