David City Public Schools welcomed several staff members for the 2023-24 school year.
The new staff members: Madison Sander-PreK-DCES; Sierra Meysenburg-1st grade, Bellwood; Justine Quintero, 2nd grade, Bellwood; Isabel Schmid-3rd grade, DCES; Lindsey Sawyer-3rd grade, DCES; Laura Warriner-3rd grade, Bellwood; Haden Richter-5th grade, DCES; Shelby Tchaikovsky-5th grade, Bellwood; Caroline Wilson-6th grade, DCES; Roxana Davilla-Sped, DCES; Shelli Oborny-Sped, DCES; Jamie Badstieber-Title, Bellwood; Elias Dallmann-High School English; Bob Fish-High School Counselor; Brian Hermelbracht-Activities Director; Austin Schafer-K-12 Media.