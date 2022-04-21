David City Public Schools Board briefs

Driver shortage looking up

During the David City Public Schools Board of Education meeting held April 11, Superintendent Chad Denker noted progress had been made on the district’s school bus driver shortage.

The school board held a special meeting on March 14 to address the shortage. At that meeting, it was noted the district had lost four bus drivers due to resignation, retirement and death.

Denker updated the board on April 11 that a full-time bus driver had been hired for next school year and a substitute driver has also been found. They are still short one full-time bus driver but officials made an offer to an applicant, he added. Hopefully by the board’s next meeting, a contract will be signed with that person, he said.

“If we do, we would be back to having our four full time route drivers,” Denker said. “Then we would have three subs, three staff members that can sub, so we'd be in pretty good shape.”

Quote approved for exterior repairs

Also during its April 11 meeting, the board approved a $92,270 quote from Karr Tuckpointing to repair and replace damaged bricks and mortar on the 1916 potion of the high school. The work would also include replacing and re-caulking around the windows of the old high school building.

“This will extend the life of the building, so down the road in 10 years or whatever the board can decide what our long range plans are. In the meantime, we do need to maintain the building,” Denker said.

Vehicle purchases

The board OK’d the purchase of a new SUV on April 11.

Denker said the original schedule listed two minivans needing replaced but he was requesting an SUV as they are more stable on winter roads.

The replacement of a Suburban is on the district’s list for next year but, because of vehicle shortages, board members gave the go-ahead for the district to be placed on the waitlist for a Suburban. The expected delivery for the vehicle is already at one year, as noted during the meeting.

