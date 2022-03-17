David City Public Schools looks at bus driver shortage

Tuesday, the David City Public Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss its current shortage of school bus drivers. At present, there are few drivers available, following the loss of four in the last year.

“We knew this was going to be coming at some point but to be honest, the shortage of bus drivers came sooner than we anticipated,” said Chad Denker, superintendent of the David City Public Schools District.

The board discussed alternatives they have previously utilized, such as trying to combine routes, carpooling, school faculty driving the buses, and even faculty driving SUVs to bus students. These have been temporary solutions, but the school district wants to find something more permanent, and hiring is its current objective.

“We want to find additional bus drivers; we don’t want to eliminate routes. That’s our last option, but we need your help,” Denker said.

The hiring process for a bus driver has some minor roadblocks. In the past couple years, federal regulations around attaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL) have become stricter, and the tests are somewhat difficult to begin with. Kenny Kovar, a bus driver and a mechanic for larger trucks, said the test is fairly rigorous, with a driving test and a pre-inspection test.

“I’m not going to make it sound easy because it’s not. Even when I first took the test 16 years ago, I failed the first time,” Kovar said.

This hampers the process somewhat, but if you pass the certification it does not expire.

“Once you get it, you’re in. You don’t lose it,” Kovar said.

Currently, Denker said drivers are paid $20 an hour, with a guaranteed two hours per morning or afternoon shift. One attendee asked if the pay level was a reason for the shortage, as many truck drivers with the same CDL are paid more to carry freight than bus drivers are to drive children. Denker responded that the school district provides benefits while many other driving opportunities do not.

“We looked at what other schools are paying, and we are in the ballpark. I’m not going to tell you we’re at the top. A lot of the schools that are paying more than us in that maybe $24 an hour range are not providing any benefits,” Denker said.

The board supplied materials related to application for the position at the meeting, to encourage those capable and willing to apply or refer someone else who is to apply.

A mileage compensation program was entertained and compared with the Schuyler Community Schools District’s current mileage program. Some attendees asked about school hours being changed to accommodate students being dropped off or picked up at different times.

Schuyler’s current mileage program compensates parents or carpool drivers for round-trip mileage every school year, indicated by student attendance. Denker proposed that in David City’s case, they should work on a quarterly basis instead of yearly, due to recent fuel price changes.

Denker indicated on Tuesday that the school was meeting with Aquinas Catholic Schools on Wednesday to discuss possible collaboration until more drivers are hired. Previously, differing calendars and routes were a roadblock to any solutions or collaborations.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Banner-Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0