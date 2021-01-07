David City Public Schools: One semester down, one to go

David City Public Schools made it through the fall 2020-2021 semester with in-person learning in the middle of a global pandemic.
Students had their last day of the fall semester on Dec. 22. For staff, the semester ended on Dec. 23.
David City Public Schools (DCPS) Superintendent Chad Denker said the fall semester went better than expected, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't think many people gave us a chance to even complete a semester," Denker said.
Denker credited the district's safety protocols and the commitment of its students, parents and staff for the semester's success.
The district didn't make many changes to its COVID-19 protocols throughout the semester, he said.
"About the only change we made was going from strongly recommending masks to requiring them. And then at the high school, we went from two lunch periods to three, just to create some additional space," Denker said.
Short of those changes, the plans laid out in August were followed closely.
With some adjustments, winter sports teams were able to have their seasons.
"At least the sports teams got to participate and have an entire season. We're 25% through the winter sports season already," Denker said. "I don't anticipate us not finishing that season but the next couple weeks will be pretty telling."
Other extracurriculars still took place, but some were unable to hold or attend their events as usual.
"It would have been nice to do an in-person concert at Christmastime because I think most people look forward to that," Denker said. It is, however, available online.
Denker said that, and the One Act play group not performing at the district competition, were probably among the biggest disappointments for extracurriculars. The district competition took place on Dec. 4 in York.
"Unfortunately our COVID spike hit that particular group right at that time, so a couple of the lead actors and a handful of the supporting cast all were in quarantine or tested positive," Denker said.
Because they couldn't appear at the district competition, the 54-member DCHS One Act play group could not participate in the state competition.
One Act students spend weeks perfecting their 25-minute performance. But, because so many were out sick or quarantined at the start of December, the curtains closed on their shot at the state championship.
"They were going to be putting together a play in a week's time and it wasn't really fair to the students who hadn't practiced those parts all year," DCHS One Act Director Jarod Ockander said.
Ockander said DCHS has won the three state championships since 2000 and has been named runner-up several times.
"We won conference this year earlier in the season so that's the ninth time out of 10 years that we've won conference," Ockander said.
The conference competition took place on Nov. 17, he said. Ockander said the One Act group was able to perform there and at a festival on Nov. 14. The group's Dec. 21 encore performance was also livestreamed.
Those performances may moderate the disappointment of not getting to compete at the district and state levels, but there's still a pang of sadness.
The group may have had a shot at the state championship again in 2020 and Ockander said they were looking forward to competing against the team from York High School, which ended up winning the state championship in December.
"We knew that they would be strong competition and we didn't get to compete against them all year," Ockander said.
Even with the losses of the fall semester, DCPS has pulled through where other school districts did not.
"There are a lot of schools that had to shut down or go to remote learning and we didn't have to. I think that's because our kids and parents and staff took it seriously," Denker said.
Denker added they can't let their guard down yet, either.
"The next weeks are going to be critical to our second semester. If we can get through January and February, there's light at the end of the tunnel," Denker said. "We're 10 months into this pandemic so let's not let up now."
