David City Public Schools: One semester down, one to go

One Act students spend weeks perfecting their 25-minute performance. But, because so many were out sick or quarantined at the start of December, the curtains closed on their shot at the state championship.

"They were going to be putting together a play in a week's time and it wasn't really fair to the students who hadn't practiced those parts all year," DCHS One Act Director Jarod Ockander said.

Ockander said DCHS has won the three state championships since 2000 and has been named runner-up several times.

"We won conference this year earlier in the season so that's the ninth time out of 10 years that we've won conference," Ockander said.

The conference competition took place on Nov. 17, he said. Ockander said the One Act group was able to perform there and at a festival on Nov. 14. The group's Dec. 21 encore performance was also livestreamed.

Those performances may moderate the disappointment of not getting to compete at the district and state levels, but there's still a pang of sadness.