David City Public Schools see positive feedback from survey

"When you have staff … and you say, 'This is your chance, let it rip,' … and 96% of them chose a positive word, when they could've said anything, that is phenomenal," Stanosheck said.

The breakdown was the same when it came to the climate districtwide. Even in areas where Stanosheck said results usually tank — such as staff members feeling like they are well-informed — the district remained strong.

"I can tell you from experience — that's all I do all do, is look at this kind of thing — this is extremely high," Stanosheck said.

The dynamics between colleagues and between employees and administrators were also surveyed as overwhelmingly positive.

"Your staff, based on this, feel they can be themselves with their colleagues as much as with their administrators, or vice versa," Stanosheck said.

Stanosheck said the district is already academically strong, too, near the front or leading the pack in every academic category when compared to its peers.

David City Elementary School was recognized in November for being the only rural Nebraska school to receive a Blue Ribbon of Excellence award from the U.S. Department of Education.