David City Public Schools see positive feedback from survey

Survey says: The David City Public Schools district is a great place to work.
The survey in question was part of a "needs analysis" the district's board of education commissioned from the Nebraska School Board Association (NASB) several months ago.
Kori Stanosheck with the NASB presented the results of the analysis to the David City school board at a special meeting on March 31.
The analysis — which included results from numerous surveys of and meetings with community members and stakeholders, teachers, parents, students and administrators — identified several needs within the district.
The top three are student achievement opportunities, programming and course offerings; bilingual services, languages offered and bilingual staff supports; and the strength of community and parent partnerships/engagement.
That being the case, Stanosheck said, the district is starting from a place of strength — something which doesn't just happen. In particular, parts of the analysis designed to check the health of a district's school and work culture are cause for celebration.
When certified staff members were asked to select a word describing their building's climate, 96% chose a positive word such as purposeful, collaborative, supportive or safe. Only 4% chose negative words, Stanosheck said, which is incredible.
"When you have staff … and you say, 'This is your chance, let it rip,' … and 96% of them chose a positive word, when they could've said anything, that is phenomenal," Stanosheck said.
The breakdown was the same when it came to the climate districtwide. Even in areas where Stanosheck said results usually tank — such as staff members feeling like they are well-informed — the district remained strong.
"I can tell you from experience — that's all I do all do, is look at this kind of thing — this is extremely high," Stanosheck said.
The dynamics between colleagues and between employees and administrators were also surveyed as overwhelmingly positive.
"Your staff, based on this, feel they can be themselves with their colleagues as much as with their administrators, or vice versa," Stanosheck said.
Stanosheck said the district is already academically strong, too, near the front or leading the pack in every academic category when compared to its peers.
David City Elementary School was recognized in November for being the only rural Nebraska school to receive a Blue Ribbon of Excellence award from the U.S. Department of Education.
But there's always room for improvement, and the point of the needs analysis was to highlight those areas in the district. Now that the analysis — which cost the district around $5,000 — is complete, it can help inform the development of the district's first strategic plan in recent memory.
"About a year-and-a-half ago our school board decided that, at least since I have been here, we have not done a formal strategic plan," Superintendent Chad Denker told The Banner-Press. "...I don't know if they'd ever done one here."
The district has a facilities plan, a curriculum and textbook replacement plan and a vehicle and bus replacement plan, but a strategic plan helps decide the overall trajectory and resource allocation for an organization.
"None of us were experts where we felt like we could do that on our own. So we looked at a couple different organizations to help us and we settled on the NASB," Denker said.
The Board already has some relationships established within the NASB and therefore, Denker said, it felt like the best fit.
Although the needs analysis is complete, the strategic plan formulation is still in its infancy. It will take time to develop a rough outline of a strategic plan based on the analysis. Stanosheck told the Board to expect that outline sometime in June.
