David City receives house rehab funding

An owner-occupied house rehabilitation program will soon be on its way to David City.

Earlier this year, the City of David City applied for funds from the program, which is available through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently announced that $17.5 million in grants would be going to housing projects across the state. David City is receiving $575,600, and the owner-occupied house rehab program will be offered through the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD).

“I'm elated,” David City Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said. “Everybody worked together nicely on that project. And we were successful.”

The assistance offered through the program would include structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing improvements.

“It just really covers a lot of things that a house might need to remain occupied. And I think that's the big part of this, is keeping people in their housing comfortably and safely,” Trowbridge said.

Through the program, Trowbridge said, up to $40,000 can be funded to a single owner-occupied home, meaning the owner has to live there full time while owning the property. They don’t have to have the property paid off but they need to be listed on the deed, he added.

“We'll be working with Southeast Nebraska Development District, SENDD, for the application processes,” Trowbridge said, noting he does not know what that process will look like yet.

SENDD will be working with people in David City to get the program up and running.

“It's going to take just a little bit to do so,” he said. “But it's going to be a fun project.”

Trowbridge said it could take 30 or 45 days to get those processes lined up and a determination made as to which households will qualify. SENDD will also provide oversight.

“They'll come out and take a look,” he said. “They'll take a look at the bids from the contractors and we're going to try and support all the local contractors that we can in this repair process. Then they will be in charge of oversight that these jobs were done appropriately, that they weren't hodge-podge methods. We want them done right.”

Trowbridge said an effort was made to seek pre-applications from David City residents, which was a big help in the city’s application for funding. The individuals who complete the scoring for the applications gave priority to entities that had pre-applications.

“Pre-applications gave them a reading for the need within a community and I think we had 15 or 16 people that were kind enough to fill out a free application for us, indicating a need, indicating that they felt that they would probably qualify as this one does have some income limitations, which are not severe, but they're there and they must be met,” Trowbridge said.

He added when starting he wasn’t sure who would pre-apply or how many residents would try to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The SENDD people indicated that it would take 15 or more to get the attention of the judges. We had talked about it a number of times at different council meetings. I visited the people at the senior center a couple of times and we passed things out and we did as much marketing as we possibly could,” Trowbridge said.

“It's a really good thing for a number of people in the community. And I'm proud of the community, that it took the leap of faith to try it. Because guess what, we can make things work.”

Surrounding entities receiving funding are the Seward County Housing Corp., $610,000; City of Fremont, $310,000; NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, $580,000 and $599,500; and others.

“For over two decades, our state trust fund has complemented the work of our local and regional leaders committed to creating neighborhoods Nebraskans are proud to call home," said Lynn Kohout, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's director of housing, in a provided statement.

"Our team appreciates the opportunity to harness the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund to encourage ongoing growth in our state.”