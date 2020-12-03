David City schools getting prepared for COVID with tech upgrades

"Even for those who have internet, if you've got two or three kids at home, rural broadband is horrendously slow. In fact, there are a couple of families where we've given them two (Jetpacks)," David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said.

The Jetpacks are only accessible by district devices.

"We're a one-to-one school so we've got laptops for all ninth through 12th graders, Chromebooks for all third through eighth graders and iPads for K-2," Denker said.

Those devices are subject to the district's internet filtering system, ensuring that students are working on schoolwork while using them.

Denker said students in quarantine use Zoom and Google Classroom to stay connected.

At the high school level, David City Public teachers are being asked to record lessons where they present new material. Those are then posted to Google Classroom for everyone to access.

Denker also said that David City Public does not have plans to go online for learning and will remain in-person until there are is not enough staff in school or the state requires them to do otherwise.