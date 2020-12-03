David City schools getting prepared for COVID with tech upgrades

State funding has helped Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools provide enough devices to keep quarantining students online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Fr. Sean Timmerman said the schools plan to continue in-person learning and will continue with the protocols that were in place before Thanksgiving break.
"Which means 6 feet of social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing hands, sanitizing desks after every class," Timmerman said.
Visitors are required to wear a mask, sanitize and get their temperature checked.
"Barring anything unforeseen, we are committed to offering instruction in person only. Right now, we don't have the personnel capabilities to do hybrid," Timmerman said.
Hybrid learning would allow some students to do school online while others would be in person. Timmerman said that, due to lack of ability, the schools cannot offer all students opt-in online learning.
Yet, with more students attending class from home due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, access to technology and reliable internet has reached a new level of importance.
"We do have certain students that are immunocompromised. We do offer them 100% online and, obviously, for our kids that are in quarantine or are isolating at home, we've got online capabilities for them," Timmerman said.
Aquinas and St. Mary's are receiving state grants for technology infrastructure.
St. Mary's Principal Sarah Zook said St. Mary's, in particular, has been awarded funds through a writing improvement grant to purchase 37 iPads and received Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money for another 30 iPads, which should be completed by January.
Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund grants will finance another 91 devices, Zook said.
Over the summer, Zook added, St. Mary's focused on PowerSchool training to facilitate remote learning.
She said the school has also provided multiple devices to families with a few children in quarantine, ensuring each child has access.
Zook said staff has been providing additional print materials for quarantining students who do not have reliable or adequate internet access and supplementing with additional phone contact.
"One of the hardest challenges was to find a way to supplement instruction for families who simply can't get an internet signal because that can't be solved by handing them an iPad," Zook said.
Earlier this year, grants allowed David City Public to purchase several Jetpack Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to students who need a boost in connectivity.
"Even for those who have internet, if you've got two or three kids at home, rural broadband is horrendously slow. In fact, there are a couple of families where we've given them two (Jetpacks)," David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said.
The Jetpacks are only accessible by district devices.
"We're a one-to-one school so we've got laptops for all ninth through 12th graders, Chromebooks for all third through eighth graders and iPads for K-2," Denker said.
Those devices are subject to the district's internet filtering system, ensuring that students are working on schoolwork while using them.
Denker said students in quarantine use Zoom and Google Classroom to stay connected.
At the high school level, David City Public teachers are being asked to record lessons where they present new material. Those are then posted to Google Classroom for everyone to access.
Denker also said that David City Public does not have plans to go online for learning and will remain in-person until there are is not enough staff in school or the state requires them to do otherwise.
"But, in the horrific circumstance where we were forced to shut down again, both kids and teacher would already be used to doing that," Denker said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
