David City selects Veenstra & Kimm for wastewater evaluation

Just over a week ahead of a Sept. 3 deadline imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the City Council of David City approved a Des Moines-based engineering firm's bid to do a comprehensive evaluation of the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The council met at the David City Office, 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, on Aug. 25 for a regular meeting, where it heard pitches from three engineering firms: Veenstra & Kimm, which the council ultimately selected, JEO Consulting and Snyder & Associates.
"Veenstra & Kimm’s current work placed them in a prime position to expand their evaluation to include the rest of the plant," City Administrator of David City Clayton Keller said in an Aug. 27 email to the Banner-Press.
Veenstra & Kimm has been working with the city to investigate issues with the anaerobic lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant. The multi-million dollar lagoons, installed more than a year ago, have not been working properly.
At a March 10 council meeting, Mayor Alan Zavondy said the city should look into the legal action it might take regarding the issues with the lagoons, which were installed by Eriksen Construction.
Almost a month and a half later, at an April 28 meeting, the council gave its approval to let the city attorney obtain legal assistance from Gross & Welch, a law firm with wastewater expertise.
"It has not been determined if there is any cause for potential litigation," Keller said in an Aug. 27 email to the Banner-Press. "(Gross & Welch) secured the services of Veenstra & Kimm, who began conducting an ongoing evaluation of a part of our (wastewater treatment) plant."
In his email, Keller said that ongoing evaluation and the comprehensive wastewater treatment plant evaluation required by the EPA are separate, but not entirely unrelated, matters.
In any case, at the Aug. 25 council meeting Veenstra & Kimm's Bob Veenstra Jr. mentioned the ongoing evaluation as a reason the council should select his firm to do the comprehensive wastewater treatment plant evaluation required by the EPA.
"We are doing a little bit of work on (the wastewater treatment plant) related to something regarding the anaerobic lagoons," Veenstra said.
Veenstra noted a familiarity with the issues at the wastewater treatment plant, including issues not directly related to the lagoons such as the plant's mechanical and electrical problems and the configuration of the headworks building.
The engineering firm with which the city has a general contract, Olsson, did not put in a bid for the evaluation.
"We appreciate everything that Olsson has done for us in our long relationship with them, but as we do each project we seek to find the best qualified engineering firm, regardless of who we may have as our city engineer," Keller told the Banner-Press in a phone interview on Aug. 26.
The city has worked with Olsson for roughly 40 years and re-contracted with the engineering firm nearly seven months ago. Before that, several city officials had mentioned communication as a weak point in Olsson's relationship with the city.
When the council chose to re-contract, Keller indicated that the communication issues were being addressed. He said the city's decision to continue its relationship with Olsson was partly based on the firm's familiarity with the city.
“Olsson has been with David City for such a long time that it would take another firm a really long time to become as familiar as Olsson is with our city and our projects and our systems,” Keller said in a Feb. 18 Banner-Press article.
In February, two other engineering firms -- LEO A DALY and JEO Consulting -- also submitted proposals to be the city's general contract engineer.
The city did not select JEO for its general engineering contract, but it has been working with JEO on its other big water-related infrastructure project, which is a redesign of its aging water treatment plant. The council approved JEO's bid for that project at a council meeting a few weeks ago.
It's not the city's first time working with JEO. Following Olsson's recommendations regarding the renovation of its water treatment facility more than a year ago, the city sought a second opinion, which it received from JEO near the end of 2020.
JEO also put in a bid to take on the comprehensive wastewater treatment plant evaluation, but the council opted for Veenstra & Kimm.
During the Aug. 26 phone interview with Keller, the Banner-Press asked if there were any concerns about having different firms working on the wastewater and water treatment plant projects.
"I don't have any concerns about that," Keller said. "As we complete projects, we will share the results and recommendations with our city engineer (Olsson) and work on making sure they are aware of everything that is going on."
In addition, Gustin has previously stressed that water and wastewater projects are separate.
