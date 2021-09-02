David City selects Veenstra & Kimm for wastewater evaluation

"It has not been determined if there is any cause for potential litigation," Keller said in an Aug. 27 email to the Banner-Press. "(Gross & Welch) secured the services of Veenstra & Kimm, who began conducting an ongoing evaluation of a part of our (wastewater treatment) plant."

In his email, Keller said that ongoing evaluation and the comprehensive wastewater treatment plant evaluation required by the EPA are separate, but not entirely unrelated, matters.

In any case, at the Aug. 25 council meeting Veenstra & Kimm's Bob Veenstra Jr. mentioned the ongoing evaluation as a reason the council should select his firm to do the comprehensive wastewater treatment plant evaluation required by the EPA.

"We are doing a little bit of work on (the wastewater treatment plant) related to something regarding the anaerobic lagoons," Veenstra said.

Veenstra noted a familiarity with the issues at the wastewater treatment plant, including issues not directly related to the lagoons such as the plant's mechanical and electrical problems and the configuration of the headworks building.

The engineering firm with which the city has a general contract, Olsson, did not put in a bid for the evaluation.