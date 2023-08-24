The Chadron State College Drumline performed an original composition at Bands on Bordeaux on Aug. 17. The outdoor concert was organized by the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by CSC.

Music Professors Rick Puzzo and Michael Stephens collaborated on the performance piece. Stephens composed the melody and harmony, and Puzzo wrote the drum parts.

Students in the drumline practiced in a boot camp for more than a week leading up to Thursday’s performance.

Puzzo created the camp four years ago and this year, the drumline is the largest it has been at eight members, including Puzzo. The students include Natalie Summers of David City.

“I am hopeful that this trend of attracting students to participate in the drumline continues. It takes dedication, but I think that most of the members have come away with a good feeling of accomplishment and pride in their growth as musicians,” Puzzo said. “I can confidently say it is a joy to watch most of the drumline players improve in their technical and musical skills as well as life skills.”

Drumline is a graded, one-credit class that meets during the semester on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The August Drumline Camp is considered a prerequisite for the course Puzzo created in 2019. Freshmen and sophomores register for MUS 149 and juniors and seniors register for MUS 349.

The drumline plays with the Eagle Band at football games and usually performs two halftime shows each season. The group also performs off campus. Last year, it performed at the Harvest Moon Festival and has been invited back this year. Other community outreach efforts have included multiple performances at the Chadron Chili Cookoff, the Athletic Scholarship Dinner, and Crest View Care Center.

Puzzo has been teaching and writing for drumlines for several decades. He was a front ensemble marimba tech with the Drum Corps International Jersey Surf for four seasons. The last year he was involved, 2007, the drumline won high drums in its division.

He said the drumline curriculum is similar to technique-building programs at other colleges and universities.

Puzzo encourages students interested in scholarships and tuition waivers to complete the online application, submit an audition video, or attend the drumline audition and skill builder camp in April.

He hopes to eventually take the drumline to regional high schools for performances and clinics.