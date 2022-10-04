David City tax levy remains the same

David City residents may have received a shock upon receiving a postcard notifying them that their property tax may double, but that will not be the final request going forward.

New state law requires that political subdivisions that are increasing their property tax request by more than the allowable growth percentage must participate in a joint public hearing. Taxpayers that would be affected by the increase were supposed to receive a pink postcard in the mail explaining the increase and the public hearing.

During a public hearing for the 2022-2023 budget held Sept. 28 right before the David City Council’s regular meeting, city officials explained the confusion behind the jump in property tax listed on the postcard.

“When we were crafting the budget, one of the options we had was to put our bond request potential outside of the levee,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said. “We didn't have the numbers at that time, because all of these things on the budget, have such deadlines that you have to meet… We thought we have so many big projects, it might be a good strategy to put the bond requests outside the levy.”

In one postcard provided to The Banner-Press, one resident’s property tax request from the City of David City had doubled.

Once city officials saw how much the increase was, they decided to take the bond off of the final request, Zavodny added.

The 2022-2023 tax levy was set to 50 cents during the council’s regular meeting. The previous year’s tax levy was .492152.

The city’s tax request this year is $919,744, as compared to last year’s $860,744. Last year’s disbursements were $20,798,860 while the 2022-2023 anticipated disbursements are $22,260,434.

Also during the public hearing for the budget, city officials heard concerns from numerous residents.

Dave McPhillips said he believed taxes to be too high and questioned certain projects the city has going on, including redoing O Street.

The cost of the O Street project is about $1.8 million, with the majority of funds coming from state highway allocation money.

“It was set up to be a certain part of the street department budget,” Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said. “We were actually going to pay for it and then pay ourselves back each year, over a 10-year period, and use the street funds that we normally get, a part of the street funds, to fund the rest of that.”

That way, Meysenburg added, the project could be done sooner.

McPhillips also asked about the city having considered a more cost-effective material for the road, but Zavodny noted the city had gone with the current material due to the high amount of trucks that travel O Street.

Notably, McPhillips expressed that the city should not have purchased its new city office, which is the former U.S. Bank building.

The city purchased the building as its old city offices were becoming crowded, and has also had to complete renovations on the new facility.

“The private sector should purchase a building and not government – government produces nothing,” McPhillips said. “All they do is they take from citizens and off of what we produce and spend their money.”

Another resident Charlotte Tebbe also commented on the new city building, mentioning that the city could have waited on the renovations portion of the project.

“As far as expanding, being wise with that, just looking forward, is that something we (are) going to get ourselves in a hole because money is going to be short in the next few years. And we don't want to dig that hole so deep, that it's hard to get back out of,” Tebbe said.

During McPhillips’ questions, First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus said the city does need to spend some funds in order to maintain utilities.

“Most of these utilities are over 50 years old and there's hardly anything left to them. And we have to spend a lot of money to get those back to where they should be,” Kobus said. “Your water and sewer mains takes a lot of money to dig stuff up, replace it. We have to put in new fire hydrants, new stop boxes. Just one thing after another.”

Meysenburg added that the inflation impacting residents is also affecting the city as well, with the price of things such as water and sewer parts increasing.

The city is trying to be fiscally responsible, city officials said.

Kobus said that last summer, a project that was bid out but ended up being completed by city crews instead, which saved about $275,000. More recently, the city went with the cheaper option for a new auditor, saving roughly $10,000.

“You can’t say we aren’t trying,” Kobus said.

Resident Randy Isham expressed concern over the city’s spending, but also pointed out an issue with the Northwest Drainage Project.

Isham, who lives across from the ballfield, noted in the early 1980s, there was severe flooding and the area had been badly flooded. Although the project has increased drainage in that area, the railroad company has not yet put in an oversized culvert as was planned.

“You go building stuff out here with roofs and parking lots, we are going to be underwater bad,” Isham said. “So why are you starting new projects, I guess, without finishing old ones? This has to be addressed. I mean, there's a lot of other issues. But we are going to get flooded out. There's three houses there that will be flooded out if we get a good rain.”

The David City Council also:

Heard from Second Ward Council Members Kevin Woita and Pat Meysenburg about the possibility of extending Nebraska Street. They said david place, 260 S. 10th St. is planning on building a new parking lot on the east side of the building and changing its entrance and they don’t want the public to use the parking lot as a through-street. City officials noted that it will be looked into.

Tabled the repair of the city’s neon office sign. The sign is in need of safety repairs before it can be displayed, but the council decided to wait on a vote until more information is gathered on what exactly the repairs are.

Approved selling the city’s old salt spreader to the Village of Rising City for $1,750.