David City to seek nuisance abatement officers

“We’re looking at two, but we’re also considering if we would find the right person we might be able to combine those into one. But it would take a special find for that to happen,” 1st Ward Council Member Skip Trowbridge said.

If the City does find someone willing and able to do the work of both jobs, City Administrator Clayton Keller said they would likely be hired on in a fulltime position.

“This is us making an effort to see what interest there is, if people are willing to do this on a part-time basis. And if it doesn’t work out then we’ll reevaluate and try it another way,” Keller said.

In other news, the council also authorized Mayor Alan Zavodny to sign an economic development agreement with the state.

“The economic opportunity agreement is to get the city-state funds to help pay for a turn lane at S Street. It’ll be a southbound right turn lane onto S Street,” Keller said. “There is a lot of traffic up there at the beginning of the end of each workday."