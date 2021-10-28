David City wastewater: The last 10 years

Since at least 2008, David City’s wastewater treatment facilities have struggled to meet state and federal wastewater regulations.

The problems begin with extremely high wastewater flow through and to the city’s wastewater treatment (WWT) plant, system and facilities.

At times, the flow to the WWT plant has greatly exceeded its capacity, partly due to infiltration of the sanitary sewer system that carries wastewater to the plant. Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin said the infiltration is due to that system’s age.

Important terms Inflow and infiltration are terms for how stormwater runoff and groundwater enter the sanitary sewer system. Inflow enters the system through rain leaders, sump pumps, storm sewer cross connections and foundation drains that are connected to sanitary sewer pipes. Inflow is highest during major storms and can more than triple wastewater volumes. Infiltration is more gradual and happens when water seeps into sanitary sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints or deteriorated manholes.

When flow has exceeded the WWT plant’s capacity, David City has sometimes — in violation of regulations — discharged untreated and partially treated wastewater from manholes and into Keysor Creek, which feeds into the North Fork of the Big Blue River. Those discharges have been necessary to keep the city’s system and facilities from being completely overwhelmed, which could cause serious damage and endanger the lives of city employees.

The WWT plant has also sometimes resorted to shorter treatment cycles to accommodate high flow but, at times, that has meant that certain pollutant levels are not reduced to regulatory limits.

The chief pollutant, ammonia, is not considered toxic for humans and other mammals because their bodies are able to filter it. However, ammonia is dangerous for fish and amphibians, whose bodies cannot process it.

The majority of the wastewater comes from a local egg processing facility run by Michael Foods, previously run by Henningsen Foods. Henningsen was acquired by Michael Foods in the middle of 2020.

“They’re using up to 65% of our loading capabilities,” Gustin said. “...They’re using water like everybody else, they’re just using a good amount of it.”

Gustin stressed that it’s not right or wrong but, due to the nature of its industry, the Henningsen plant discharges a lot of very polluted wastewater into the city’s system.

Due to the egg processing facility’s share of the flow that goes into the WWT plant, the city and Henningsen have, since 1997, had an agreement outlining how Henningsen will assist with the city’s wastewater costs.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) — formerly the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality — have been working with the city and Henningsen to get the WWT facility in compliance for nearly a decade.

Publicly available online NDEE records show that a number of violations were reported to the NDEE in the weeks after longtime David City Wastewater Supervisor Alan Boyd was “relieved of his position” in July 2011. The facility has seen several supervisors come and go since then.

An NDEE inspection in November 2011 found serious sampling and monitoring compliance issues at the facility.

A report from an October 2012 EPA inspection of the WWT facility observed that “planning for upgrades…have recently been put on hold (or abandoned) in the face of budgetary shortfalls,” and stressed that adequate staffing and materials were vital to meet regulatory standards.

The 2012 EPA inspection report also mentioned that the city was nearing completion of the $2 to $3 million Northwest Drainage Project, which was expected to help reduce stormwater infiltration.

Inspection reports by the NDEE in 2014 and the EPA in 2016 indicated significant improvements over the next few years, namely with regard to regular sampling of the wastewater, which was not being done before.

But, the increased data from more regular sampling confirmed high pollutant levels that made the facility noncompliant with state and federal regulations.

The 2016 EPA report noted that the WWT facility’s equipment had been unmaintained for many years and concluded that the facility’s continued operating difficulties and violations were due to significant inflow and infiltration issues and Henningsen’s highly polluted wastewater. The report also noted that the city had been aware of those problems since at least 2008 when Olsson, the city’s engineering firm, prepared a report that included possible ways of addressing them.

Olsson proposed a number of WWT facility improvements in its 2008 report, including retrofitting one of the city’s existing lagoons into an anaerobic lagoon. In 2011, Olsson again proposed creating a covered anaerobic lagoon.

The EPA’s 2016 report said the City had “discussed but not acted on” Olsson’s proposed upgrades in 2011.

According to a May 3, 2017 Banner-Press article titled “Sewer, wastewater issues looming for David City,” the city held off in 2011 due to concerns about the cost of then-upcoming and -ongoing projects, including the Northwest Drainage Project and a downtown renovation project.

Around 2018, the EPA had the city write a compliance plan, which included milestones with deadlines for the city to hit on its way to becoming compliant with state and federal regulations.

As part of its compliance plan, the city moved forward with some of Olsson’s proposals, including the installation of an anaerobic lagoon.

Olsson failed to respond to repeated Banner-Press inquiries to establish a timeline for the design and completion of the anaerobic lagoon and other WWT facility improvements, but NDEE records and minutes from David City council meetings indicate that, after Olsson designed the improvements, Eriksen Construction was brought on board to do the construction, which was finished around May 2020.

NDEE records indicate that the city has also been making major repairs to its sanitary sewer system while working to find and address infiltration problems throughout the system.

Henningsen has made some changes, too.

In July 2020, the EPA announced that the United States and the state of Nebraska had reached a settlement with Henningsen Foods regarding issues at the Henningsen facility in David City, which included having Henningsen pay a civil penalty.

“Henningsen paid $413,750 to the United States Treasury Department and $413,750 to the State of Nebraska on Sept. 17, 2020,” the EPA said in an Oct. 22 email to the Banner-Press.

In the settlement, the EPA also upheld Henningsen’s -- now Michael’s -- obligation to continue paying for its share of the city’s WWT facility upgrades and costs.

Henningsen was also required to introduce pretreatment improvements at its facility to reduce the amount of pollutants in the wastewater it sends to the city’s WWT facility.

Michael Foods declined to answer questions asked by the Banner-Press about when the pretreatment improvements were started and completed at the egg processing facility in David City, but discussions at city council meetings over the last year indicate that at least some of the egg processing plant improvements are complete.

Gustin noted that the city’s relationship with Michael Foods has been very positive, at least since he became the interim water department supervisor a few years ago.

“We are working extremely well with Michael Foods,” Gustin said.

In recent months, city officials have said the egg processing facility’s pretreatment improvements have helped reduce the amount of pollutants in the wastewater that reaches the WWT plant.

But, the city remains in violation. During council meetings, city officials have indicated a belief that the ongoing noncompliance may be related to the anaerobic lagoon, which does not seem to be functioning as expected.

On a number of occasions, city officials have indicated a lack of faith in the design or construction of the anaerobic lagoon. At an Aug. 25 council meeting, it became clear that the city has had the law firm Veenstra & Kimm investigating issues at its WWT facilities, including the anaerobic lagoon.

When the EPA required the city to develop a plan for compliance in 2018, it determined that three years would be enough time. As the city nears the end of that original timeline, some progress has been made, but David City remains in violation.

The EPA and NDEE have had the city file updated compliance plans, and Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated that the extensions in those plans may continue as long as the city keeps making progress, keeping civil penalties at bay.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

