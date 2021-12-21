David City water, wastewater update

Emmalyn Gaudio has been appointed the David City Wastewater Supervisor.

Gaudio was unable to attend in-person at the Dec. 8 David City council meeting where her appointment was made official, but Mayor Alan Zavodny commended her all the same.

"Congratulations to her for passing the (certification) test -- I know she's pretty excited," Zavodny said at the meeting.

Second Ward Council Member Pat Meysenburg moved to appoint Gaudio, a motion which was seconded by Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita and passed in a unanimous vote by the three other present council members, Bruce Meysenburg, Tom Kobus and Jessica Betzen-Miller.

Gaudio was made the interim wastewater supervisor almost two months ago. At an Oct. 27 council meeting, the council decided to wait to appoint her as the regular wastewater supervisor position until after she had taken and passed a required certification exam. Gaudio had been taking care of many of the position's duties since about mid-2019.

Gaudio is married to the David City water supervisor, Aaron Gustin. As things stand, neither Gaudio nor Gustin is in violation of a David City law prohibiting related city employees from reporting to one another. Both supervisor positions report to the city administrator.

Gaudio's appointment wasn't the only water- or wastewater-related item of discussion at the Dec. 8 meeting, though.

JEO Consulting Group's water and wastewater senior engineer Ethan Joy spoke during the meeting's public hearing on an engineering report for water plant improvement construction.

An architecture, engineering and surveying firm, JEO has worked with the city in the past, and in August the council accepted JEO's $798,000 bid to design improvements to its aging water treatment plant, including converting the treatment system from lime-based to reverse osmosis.

"This public hearing is a procedural requirement of (Nebraska's State Revolving Loan Fund) program where you're getting your loan funding for the water project," Joy said.

The city has been working its way through the process of updating its aging water treatment plant for more than a year, but there are still many miles to go. At the Aug. 11 meeting where the council accepted JEO's design bid, Joy said the improvement work itself will hopefully be done some time in 2023.

On Dec. 8, Joy said work on the design is moving forward and will hopefully be done in April, at which point it can be submitted to the state for approval.

"Once the state approves, then we'll go out for bids," Joy said.

Only after that may construction begin.

Zavodny asked about any concerns the city might want to be aware of early on.

"Nothing with the design," Joy said. "The only thing I'll bring up is that the cost of the materials has gone up everywhere. Hopefully by the time we bid this, things have settled back down. ... There is a longer lead time on some electrical components but that's just going to be (included) in the construction schedule. It will probably take a little bit longer to get built."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

