David City woman to be deported for using someone else's name to get U.S. passport
A 59-year-old David City woman will be deported to Nicaragua for making false statements in an application for a U.S. passport and for fraudulent use of a Social Security number. 

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Rose Marie Tatum Terry to time served Wednesday. She had served 15 months in custody.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said on May 14, 2016, Terry represented herself as an individual with the initials, J.D., and applied for a passport. The application contained the true J.D.’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number.

The true J.D. did not give Terry permission to use her information.

Terry had falsely filled out the passport application in order to obtain a U.S. passport and received a passport based on the false information.

On March 7, 2018, Terry represented herself as J.D., appeared at the Social Security Administration office in Norfolk and applied for Supplemental Security Financial Benefits using J.D.’s name and Social Security number to obtain benefits for which she was not entitled.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General.

