David City youths in the middle of playing baseball, softball

It’s that time of year in David City when most children can be found on the diamond, taking part in America’s pastime.
Both boys and girls are in the midst of playing baseball and softball, David City Recreation Director Will Reiter said. This is the first year the city has managed those sports.
He said the leagues have been going well but added he’s still working out the kinks of handling both programs.
“It’s definitely been a learning curve,” Reiter said. “But, I think, overall the first year has gone very well. … As long as the kids are having fun and enjoying it, that’s what counts.”
There are seven T-ball teams: Four girls and three boys. There is one softball team in the 8U division, one in the 10U and one in 12U. For baseball, there are three 8U teams: Three in 10U, two in 12U and one in 14U.
Reiter said the city doesn’t have 14U and 18U softball divisions this year but there are club teams from David City that play in that age range.
There also isn't a David City American Legion team this year, Reiter said. But he added he expects there will be one in 2022.
Meanwhile, the baseball and softball seasons have a ways to go before they wrap up. Baseball and the 8U softball team plays until the first week of July. But the other softball teams finish around the second week of July.
City Administrator Clayton Keller said there are more activities than just baseball and softball for kids to enjoy this year. He said the county fair, Music in the Park and David City Family Aquatic Center’s outdoor pool are a few events for the whole family.
“Activities are happening again,” Keller said.
One of those pursuits is youth soccer, which just finished last month. The season started in March before ending in the first week of May.
Reiter said he thought the soccer season - which includes age ranges from preschool to high school - went well. He said that's considering it has been nearly two years since the sport was held in David City. Soccer was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Baseball, softball and soccer aren’t the only sports Reiter has planned this year for the kids. He said his goal is to have volleyball for girls in the fall and a 3v3 basketball league in the winter.
Reiter said he also wants to have flag football in the fall but that probably won’t happen until 2022.
It’s not only youth sports that he plans to have this year. He said there will be an adult soccer league starting this June and ending in July. Additionally, he hopes to start up a sand volleyball program - which will run from July to August – and basketball later in the year.
“It’s in the process,” Reiter said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.