David City youths in the middle of playing baseball, softball

It’s that time of year in David City when most children can be found on the diamond, taking part in America’s pastime.

Both boys and girls are in the midst of playing baseball and softball, David City Recreation Director Will Reiter said. This is the first year the city has managed those sports.

He said the leagues have been going well but added he’s still working out the kinks of handling both programs.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve,” Reiter said. “But, I think, overall the first year has gone very well. … As long as the kids are having fun and enjoying it, that’s what counts.”

There are seven T-ball teams: Four girls and three boys. There is one softball team in the 8U division, one in the 10U and one in 12U. For baseball, there are three 8U teams: Three in 10U, two in 12U and one in 14U.

Reiter said the city doesn’t have 14U and 18U softball divisions this year but there are club teams from David City that play in that age range.

There also isn't a David City American Legion team this year, Reiter said. But he added he expects there will be one in 2022.