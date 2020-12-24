DC area churches talk Christmas services

"We have added three additional masses so there will be a total of nine Christmas masses," Oltmer said. "So people can feel safe."

On Christmas Eve, there will be masses held at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. at St. Mary's. There will also be a midnight mass held at St. Mary's and Assumption Parish.

On Christmas Day, there will be masses held at 7, 8:30 and 10 a.m. at St. Mary's. There will be a 9 a.m. Christmas Day mass at Assumption Parish, too.

"For the 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. masses, we're strongly encouraging masks," Oltmer said.

Normally, Oltmer said, there are only six masses.

Meanwhile, Redeemer Lutheran Church Pastor David Palomaki said the church, 695 N. 9th St., is asking its members to call ahead if they plan on coming in-person and to indicate which service they wish to attend.

Reservations are not required, he said, but the church is trying to monitor the number of people expected to attend.