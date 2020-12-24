DC area churches talk Christmas services

After some deliberation, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City is going to hold an in-person Christmas Eve service, joining three others in doing so.
The St. Luke's service will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Pastor Dan Spearow said masks and social distancing will be required at the service.
St. Luke's, 620 D. St., suspended in-person services in November, a decision which was revisited when the church board met last week to discuss plans for Christmas Eve.
"We were debating whether to come out of virtual and go back to in-person due to the fact that the COVID dial had gone down," Spearow said.
Although the Christmas Eve service will take place in-person, Spearow said he still hopes to livestream it.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 580 I St., is unable to livestream its masses and is holding them in-person right now.
Heather Oltmer at St. Mary's said the church plans to hold several additional Christmas and Christmas Eve masses to accommodate for social distancing.
"We have added three additional masses so there will be a total of nine Christmas masses," Oltmer said. "So people can feel safe."
On Christmas Eve, there will be masses held at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. at St. Mary's. There will also be a midnight mass held at St. Mary's and Assumption Parish.
On Christmas Day, there will be masses held at 7, 8:30 and 10 a.m. at St. Mary's. There will be a 9 a.m. Christmas Day mass at Assumption Parish, too.
"For the 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. masses, we're strongly encouraging masks," Oltmer said.
Normally, Oltmer said, there are only six masses.
Meanwhile, Redeemer Lutheran Church Pastor David Palomaki said the church, 695 N. 9th St., is asking its members to call ahead if they plan on coming in-person and to indicate which service they wish to attend.
Reservations are not required, he said, but the church is trying to monitor the number of people expected to attend.
Palomaki said they are shooting for about 50% capacity. For that reason, Redeemer, like St. Mary's, has added service times.
"We added services to provide more opportunities but also because of spacing," Palomaki said.
Redeemer will be observing social distancing and masking policies, Palomaki said.
Redeemer will have services at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
The services at Redeemer will be held in-person and will not be livestreamed, though they are being recorded and uploaded to the church's YouTube channel.
St. Francis Catholic Church, 3071 P Road, will hold its Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. and its Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m.
St. Francis plans to do things a little differently this year, with an additional traditional midnight mass. Normally, the church holds a mass at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
"At midnight, we're having a sung traditional Latin high mass," Fr. Sean Timmerman said. "And then we have Christmas carols being sung from 11 p.m. to midnight."
Timmerman said the Ostry Family Singers in Bruno reached out and offered to sing carols.
"They'll also do the singing for the Latin mass at midnight," Timmerman said.
Timmerman noted that the church is usually full at the 4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass.
"The only question is how many people will come, just because of COVID," Timmerman said. "But we hope people can try and make it and be able to celebrate Christmas in the way we always have."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.