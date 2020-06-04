DC Council considering water treatment plant options

“Right now the system is working but the major equipment hasn’t been replaced. So that is the question, when will that fail and be irrefutable,” he added. “It is getting close to the end of its useful life.”

If the City does change its treatment process, officials will then need to prove to the State of Nebraska that new process is effective in removing arsenic and manganese.

“Operational costs between modifying the existing plant or putting a different processor in the filter media in existing water plant will be similar,” he noted. “The difference between the two is about $150,000 between options two and three.”

Resinch recommended that aldermen review the information then submit it to the state’s Water Wastewater Advisory Committee, who will then make a recommendation. The City would then know more of possible funds available for the project.

David City Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed concern with making a major decision without exploring all options available.

“We can’t have our solution causing more problems,” Zavodny said. “We can’t get softer water then all of a sudden we have a chloride problem.”

Council members tabled the matter to further examine all options.