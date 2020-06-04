DC Council considering water treatment plant options

Having been dealing with a water treatment plant that is 40 years old, officials of the City of David City are currently examining their options.
Craig Reinsch, of Olsson, an engineering firm, recently presented three options for Council members to consider: A completely new water treatment plant, estimated at $8.5 million; fixing the existing plant, $4.8 million; and modifying the existing building with a new water processing and distribution system, just over $5 million.
“The system is working well for a system that is 40 years old,” Reinsch said. “It’s time to start considering upgrading some major components.”
Reinsch calculated these estimates with a 25% contingency and a 3.5% interest over 30 years. It is possible, he said, that there may be a loan available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture but that is not guaranteed.
Currently, the City uses a lime process to treat water; recent tests have shown elevated levels of manganese in the water. Reinsch noted that the lime hasn’t been removing manganese from the backwash recycle portion of the plant, which may be contributing to the issue.
Discolored water has been an issue as well, which has been due to residual chlorine reacting to cast-iron pipe.
Reinsch said the filter media is most likely at the end of its life expectancy.
“Right now the system is working but the major equipment hasn’t been replaced. So that is the question, when will that fail and be irrefutable,” he added. “It is getting close to the end of its useful life.”
If the City does change its treatment process, officials will then need to prove to the State of Nebraska that new process is effective in removing arsenic and manganese.
“Operational costs between modifying the existing plant or putting a different processor in the filter media in existing water plant will be similar,” he noted. “The difference between the two is about $150,000 between options two and three.”
Resinch recommended that aldermen review the information then submit it to the state’s Water Wastewater Advisory Committee, who will then make a recommendation. The City would then know more of possible funds available for the project.
David City Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed concern with making a major decision without exploring all options available.
“We can’t have our solution causing more problems,” Zavodny said. “We can’t get softer water then all of a sudden we have a chloride problem.”
Council members tabled the matter to further examine all options.
In other business, officials debated the City’s agreement with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for police protection.
Councilman Skip Trowbridge noted that the City pays $300,000 plus contributes to a new vehicle every other year.
“Are we getting $300,000 out of it?” Trowbridge asked. “I don’t know.”
Zavodny said he has also heard complaints of long wait times for law enforcement response.
Sheriff Tom Dion said his department is fully staffed, and there is one full-time deputy assigned for David City.
“If you need assistance, we can come down but you’re not our priority,” Dion said.
City officials are set to sit down with Dion and the Butler County Board of Supervisors to iron out the details of the agreement.
Furthermore, the City Council also approved opening up the ball fields for summer use on the condition that there will be no traveling or hosting games. The fields will mainly be used for practice. Also, both spectators and sport participates will be required to sign waivers.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!