DC Council considers updating city's comprehensive plan

Then COVID-19 hit and that was delayed for several months.

But at its Jan. 13 meeting, the City Council of David City voted to hire MSA Professional Services Inc., to help craft a new comprehensive plan.

Comprehensive plans usually take about a year to develop, and David City is right at the beginning of that process.

Marvin said the people of David City must participate to make the comprehensive planning process successful. He said that will mean attending public meetings to discuss the plan and answering surveys about it.

"We truly want to make this something that reflects the community's desires," Marvin said. "If they don't come out and talk, it's a lot harder to do that."

Chris Janson with MSA attended the Jan. 13 meeting and answered several questions from city council members about the comprehensive plan.

Keller said Janson will be helping the City with the next steps in the process.

"I know one of the first steps is to put together a steering committee," Keller noted.

The steering committee will consult on the creation of the comprehensive plan.