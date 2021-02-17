DC Council plans to open city pool this summer

The odds of there being a 2021 pool season in David City look good.
The David City Family Aquatic Center, 485 S. Ninth St., was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its Feb. 10 meeting, the City Council of David City decided to proceed with plans to open the pool in 2021.
"We should be able to figure that out with the pandemic still over us. It’s not quite as overbearing as last year because of the vaccine," City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
On Feb. 11, Keller said he had not yet heard of a city in Nebraska that has chosen to keep its pool facilities closed in the coming summer.
"There was a discussion among city administrators across Nebraska about pools that were or were not opening. And so far I haven’t heard of any pools that are staying closed this season,” Keller said. “So far I’ve only heard of pools that are opening back up.”
That indicates to him, Keller said, that the City should be able to open the pool this summer.
Normally, the pool offers swimming lessons during the summer. City Clerk Tami Comte said the swim lessons start for kids as young as 5-years-old.
It’s unclear if the City will offer swim lessons this year.
“Right now the only thing they’ve said is to move forward with opening the pool,” Comte said.
John Svec and Yvonne Wendt have signed up to manage the pool, and the City is hiring for lifeguards.
Otherwise, it’s also unclear when the pool season could begin and end.
Normally, Comte said, the pool opens the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend.
The pool season then lasts for as long as there is help available. With high school students providing most of the labor as lifeguards, the pool usually closes in August with the start of school.
The availability of a pool workforce was one of the reasons the City opted to close the pool all summer in 2020, rather than reopening halfway through the season.
"The question came up, ‘What if the numbers go down and we can have a pool season?’ The problem was all those lifeguards would have other jobs and we wouldn’t be able to get any lifeguards,” Keller said. “Once we made the decision to close the pool, that was final for the rest of the season.”
Keller said it's still unclear what kinds of precautions will be necessary to open the pool safely. For example, it’s unknown if it will be safe enough to open the concessions stand that is usually available at the pool.
"We didn’t talk about what that would look like as far if we need to limit the occupancy. The council gave the direction to go ahead and start planning," Keller said. “Now we go to the drawing board to figure out what would work and what we don’t think would work.”
