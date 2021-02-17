DC Council plans to open city pool this summer

“Right now the only thing they’ve said is to move forward with opening the pool,” Comte said.

John Svec and Yvonne Wendt have signed up to manage the pool, and the City is hiring for lifeguards.

Otherwise, it’s also unclear when the pool season could begin and end.

Normally, Comte said, the pool opens the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend.

The pool season then lasts for as long as there is help available. With high school students providing most of the labor as lifeguards, the pool usually closes in August with the start of school.

The availability of a pool workforce was one of the reasons the City opted to close the pool all summer in 2020, rather than reopening halfway through the season.

"The question came up, ‘What if the numbers go down and we can have a pool season?’ The problem was all those lifeguards would have other jobs and we wouldn’t be able to get any lifeguards,” Keller said. “Once we made the decision to close the pool, that was final for the rest of the season.”