DC Council sees new and old faces

The house and garage were emptied earlier this year by Cathy and Jeff Klug. That was the first step to restore the house after numerous people expressed a desire to see it returned to its historical condition while owned by violin maker David Weibe many years ago.

With the property emptied, the next step is to decide exactly how to go about restoring it.

Pat Meysenburg was involved in the process of emptying the house, which is why he wanted to be on the committee.

"My interest in it is just the fact that I think we need to get the property sold and get headed down the road," Bruce Meysenburg said to The Banner-Press.

Hotovy and Vandenberg will serve on the committee regarding the City's request for proposal for an engineering firm contract.

A representative from Olsson spoke at the end of the city council meeting expressing the engineering firm's desire to remain partnered with the city. He mentioned various ways the firm plans to enhance communication with the city.