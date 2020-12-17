DC Council sees new and old faces

The City Council of David City has sworn in its new and re-elected council members and appointed members to its committees.
It was a re-swearing in for two of the council members — Pat Meysenburg and Bruce Meysenburg — and a new process for first-time council member Jessica Betzen-Miller.
The three of them were sworn in at the council's Dec. 9 evening meeting.
Bruce Meysenburg ran unopposed for his third ward seat on the council and is beginning his first full-term. The council selected him to finish out the remainder of former council member Gary Smith's term after Smith passed away in July 2019.
Meanwhile, Pat Meysenburg was re-elected to his second four-year term on the council in the second ward seat after Gary Kroesing dropped out of the race for the position in October.
Council newcomer Betzen-Miller ran against Michael Buresh, another would-be newcomer to the council, for the first ward seat vacated in August by Skip Trowbridge.
Following the swearing-in of the council members, the council re-elected Kevin Hotovy as council president and then made committee appointments.
Pat Meysenburg and Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg were selected to serve on the Finance Committee.
Bruce Meysenburg and Betzen-Miller were chosen for the Law Enforcement Committee, which oversees the new contract between the City of David City and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
"The Law Enforcement Committee was created by our most recent update to our agreement with the Sheriff's Department. The committee will meet quarterly with two members from the county board and myself and the sheriff to discuss expectations on both sides of the agreement," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at the meeting.
Hotovy and First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus were appointed for the Water Plant Update Committee. That committee will be responsible for examining the water plant recommendations made to the City by JEO Consulting Inc. and Olsson Associates and recommending a course of action to the rest of the council.
The Airport Planning Firm Selection Committee, again with Hotovy and Kobus, is concerned with the City's partner for upcoming airport improvement projects.
Both Meysenburgs were chosen for the Chauncey S. Taylor House Redevelopment Plan Committee. The Chauncey S. Taylor House, 715 N. Fourth St., sat abandoned for almost a decade after getting severely cluttered by previous owners.
The house and garage were emptied earlier this year by Cathy and Jeff Klug. That was the first step to restore the house after numerous people expressed a desire to see it returned to its historical condition while owned by violin maker David Weibe many years ago.
With the property emptied, the next step is to decide exactly how to go about restoring it.
Pat Meysenburg was involved in the process of emptying the house, which is why he wanted to be on the committee.
"My interest in it is just the fact that I think we need to get the property sold and get headed down the road," Bruce Meysenburg said to The Banner-Press.
Hotovy and Vandenberg will serve on the committee regarding the City's request for proposal for an engineering firm contract.
A representative from Olsson spoke at the end of the city council meeting expressing the engineering firm's desire to remain partnered with the city. He mentioned various ways the firm plans to enhance communication with the city.
Olsson has been with the City of David City since 1959.
In previous city council meetings that culminated in the decision to put out a request for proposal, city employees have discussed Olsson's growth in the intervening 60 years.
The thought is that it may be time for David City to find a more compact firm that can anticipate its needs more readily.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!