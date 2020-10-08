DC Elementary receives national recognition

David City Elementary School has been one of six schools in Nebraska to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School by the U.S. Department of Education.

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, according to a press release shared with The Banner-Press.

“It’s a really big honor for the school because it’s proof that what we’re doing for our students works and that we have outstanding teachers and a school board and a superintendent that supports our efforts. We have hard-working families committed to helping their students grow,” Principal Ernie Valentine said.

Valentine said the recognition is a testament to the school’s dedication to constantly making improvements to better students’ learning environment.

“It feels good, mostly as a reward for the hard-working commitment that our school has put into improving things, like our curriculum, professional development for our teachers and the educational practices that we have going on at David City Public Schools,” Valentine said.