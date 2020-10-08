DC Elementary receives national recognition

David City Elementary School has been one of six schools in Nebraska to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School by the U.S. Department of Education.
Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, according to a press release shared with The Banner-Press.
“It’s a really big honor for the school because it’s proof that what we’re doing for our students works and that we have outstanding teachers and a school board and a superintendent that supports our efforts. We have hard-working families committed to helping their students grow,” Principal Ernie Valentine said.
Valentine said the recognition is a testament to the school’s dedication to constantly making improvements to better students’ learning environment.
“It feels good, mostly as a reward for the hard-working commitment that our school has put into improving things, like our curriculum, professional development for our teachers and the educational practices that we have going on at David City Public Schools,” Valentine said.
Superintendent of David City Public Schools Chad Denker expressed similar sentiments, saying that the award is a culmination of hard work on behalf of the staff.
"The teachers have spent the last few years continually updating curriculum and improving teaching strategies which in turn has resulted in higher student achievement," Denker wrote in an email to The Banner-Press. "We are very proud of our students, staff, and building leadership at David City Elementary. The support we have received from our parents, families, and communities has been very much appreciated."
Valentine said school officials found out David City Elementary was recognized only recently.
“We were nominated last February but we didn’t find out that we had officially received the award until earlier last week,” Valentine said. “The official recognition came out on Thursday (Sept. 24).”
Valentine noted that the Nebraska Department of Education nominates schools for the award.
In a press release, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 367 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps amount student subgroups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in the release. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The criteria for which David City Elementary qualified as an Exemplary High Performing School are the superintendent and school board supporting the efforts of teachers and students, teachers and support staff that challenge students to grow every day, students who come to school eager to learning, do the work and exceed expectations and families who support the school and encourage their students in all learning and activities.
An awards ceremony for this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
Valentine noted that David City Elementary is one of the first in the region to receive this honor. Osceola received recognition a few years back, he added.
