DC eyes nuisance vehicles

In many cases, Comte said it has been one nuisance vehicle to a lot. But, she said, there are several lots with multiple vehicles.

“The City has an impound lot that they will be towed to. It depends if it’s an inoperable vehicle or just unlicensed. Most of them that are unlicensed are also inoperable. That’s just the way it goes,” Comte said.

The impound is located on Industrial Drive at a lot owned by Steager Storage LLC.

Comte said residents will be able to pay to have their car released from the impound lot, but she didn’t think many people will opt for that.

“The problem is we’re only open 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. So we’re going to have to work something out with the Sheriff’s Office because they have a key for the impound lot also,” Comte said.

Eventually, she added, the City will also have to go through the process of obtaining the titles for the impounded vehicles that are left in the lot. After that, she said, the City Council of David City will have to decide what to do with the vehicles.

The problem with the nuisance vehicles has been building up for years, Comte said.