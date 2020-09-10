DC eyes nuisance vehicles

The City of David City is planning to begin having unlicensed and inoperable vehicles towed to an impound lot on Industrial Drive.
City Clerk Tami Comte said towing has been a long time coming.
“We’ve had complaints from citizens that have noticed that their neighbor has a bunch of junk cars and they don’t like the way that looks,” Comte said.
It is against City code for residents to leave unlicensed or inoperable vehicles on their property. In June, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office compiled a list of nuisance vehicles and their locations in David City and then issued letters notifying property owners that they were violating city code.
There were 28 vehicles on that list, Comte said. That’s a good start, she noted, but she didn’t think it was all of the problem vehicles in David City.
“I think there are more. They’ve only done one half of the town that I think they need to,” Comte said.
The City is required to wait 30 days after the County issued the violation notices. The 30-day period outlined in the City ordinance has passed, Comte said, and the City can begin removing the vehicles.
David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said many of the vehicles are obvious.
“If it’s sitting there without a motor, guess what? It won’t run. We’re going to tow it and you’re going to pay to get it back because you can’t have it sitting on your yard,” Zavodny said.
In many cases, Comte said it has been one nuisance vehicle to a lot. But, she said, there are several lots with multiple vehicles.
“The City has an impound lot that they will be towed to. It depends if it’s an inoperable vehicle or just unlicensed. Most of them that are unlicensed are also inoperable. That’s just the way it goes,” Comte said.
The impound is located on Industrial Drive at a lot owned by Steager Storage LLC.
Comte said residents will be able to pay to have their car released from the impound lot, but she didn’t think many people will opt for that.
“The problem is we’re only open 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. So we’re going to have to work something out with the Sheriff’s Office because they have a key for the impound lot also,” Comte said.
Eventually, she added, the City will also have to go through the process of obtaining the titles for the impounded vehicles that are left in the lot. After that, she said, the City Council of David City will have to decide what to do with the vehicles.
The problem with the nuisance vehicles has been building up for years, Comte said.
“Years ago when we had our police department, the police department would send notices. And somehow it just fell by the wayside,” Comte said.
But, she said, the City Council is committed to cleaning up the town.
“We’ve given people plenty of notices that they need to get those licensed or operable or prove it can run,” Zavodny said.
Progress is slow but steady, he said. Moreover, Zavodny said, it is necessary.
“It’ll clean some stuff up. It makes neighbors happy because, in those old cars, rats like to live. It’s a bad deal,” Zavodny said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
