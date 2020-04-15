DC mayor, council take a proactive approach to COVID-19

Salons located in David City are now closed due to members of City Council that town first voting in favor of the measure on April 8.
“Lincoln and Omaha closed their salons,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said. “In our county, that did not happen. Obviously (they) cannot practice the 6-foot social distancing, they’re rotating a whole lot of people in. We have a lot of elderly in our community. We talked about creating a potential for disaster, that's a recipe. The problem is asking businesses to close or mandating it. You run into these legal things.”
Zavodny said that some salon owners had approached him about officially mandating the closure of their business.
“By not being mandated to close, they are not eligible to apply for some of the financial incentives that are being offered,” Zavodny said. “So we would actually be doing them a favor in mandating it.”
He noted that city officials would be contacting salon owners to inform them of the Council’s decision and options they have for federal assistance as some do not realize that they qualify for help such as loans from the Small Business Administration.
Similarly, Zavodny commented on other COVID-19-related concerns, such as cruise nights, which are becoming a problem in some communities. Butler County has held its own cruise nights in recent weeks.
But what started out with a family traveling down the street to look at cars to get out of the house has transformed into a bigger issue, he said.
“It’s now evolved into a bunch of classmates introducing six different households into one vehicle,” Zavodny said. “(There’s) a risk of community spread.”
He also brought up the topic of playgrounds and campgrounds.
“What we haven’t done as a city, though, is take a stance on our playground equipment,” Zavodny noted. “A lot of cities are closing their playgrounds. Some cities are disinfecting their playgrounds. We need to start thinking about that.
“This is really a delicate balancing act. Balancing people’s constitutional rights versus these health concerns.”
One council member commented on seeing groups of children not in school at the golf course. Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion responded, explaining efforts being made by local law enforcement.
“Five, I think, was the biggest one I saw,” Dion said. “We’re doing random checks at the bars, we have not seen any violation whatsoever.”
The trouble surrounding DHMs is enforcement.
“What is the penalty for these things?” Zavodny noted. “It hasn’t been super clear.”
As of press time Tuesday, there had yet to be any confirmed COVID-19 cases in David City or Butler County at large.
“It’s naive to believe we don’t have it in this county,” Zavodny said, noting that staying at home and following social distancing guidelines is the best thing residents can be doing.
The struggle now, he said, is obtaining personal protection equipment.
“It’s not the time to let down anyone’s guard.”
On April 9, a day after the local city council meeting, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the State’s 10th COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure (DHM) would include new businesses.
Additions to the Statewide DHM:
All beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor theaters, and tattoo parlors/studios are closed until April 30, 2020.
All organized team sports, youth and adult, including but not limited to club sports are suspended until May 31, 2020.
Auto racing is now specifically listed in the social gathering section.
Drivers and their crews are considered patrons/invitees not staff.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
