DC mayor, council take a proactive approach to COVID-19

Salons located in David City are now closed due to members of City Council that town first voting in favor of the measure on April 8.

“Lincoln and Omaha closed their salons,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said. “In our county, that did not happen. Obviously (they) cannot practice the 6-foot social distancing, they’re rotating a whole lot of people in. We have a lot of elderly in our community. We talked about creating a potential for disaster, that's a recipe. The problem is asking businesses to close or mandating it. You run into these legal things.”

Zavodny said that some salon owners had approached him about officially mandating the closure of their business.

“By not being mandated to close, they are not eligible to apply for some of the financial incentives that are being offered,” Zavodny said. “So we would actually be doing them a favor in mandating it.”

He noted that city officials would be contacting salon owners to inform them of the Council’s decision and options they have for federal assistance as some do not realize that they qualify for help such as loans from the Small Business Administration.