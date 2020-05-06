DC middle schooler lends helping hand to health care workers

Robinson said he has made around 100 ear savers, including a delivery of 45 to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Lincoln and another 25 for Kearney.

"I really expected to just 3D print some for my mom and her coworkers," he said. "I felt good like I was helping a lot of people. I felt happy. Last week I went to the VA hospital in Lincoln and I delivered 45 ear savers and they had a small gathering and took a picture with me. They were all very thankful. I felt great I was helping people out."

His father, Jeff Robinson, said he was proud to see his son be able to help out in the community.

"He started and he was telling me what he was making and I thought it was a pretty neat concept because with my job I have to go to several different hospitals and have to wear masks," Jeff said. "He showed me how they work and it’s really a great product he came up with."

Jeff was also surprised to see just how fast the idea spread.

"It’s really cool to see that happen," he said. "It’s just one little idea that someone comes up with and to see how fast it can spread like that is neat.