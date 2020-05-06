DC middle schooler lends helping hand to health care workers

When Parker Robinson, a seventh-grader at David City Public Schools, heard his mom, a nurse, talking about how her ears were sore from wearing a mask all day, he wanted to help out.
That's when Robinson decided to put his 3D printer to good use, creating an ear saver, which is an attachment added to masks that go around the back of the head and takes the pressure off the ears.
He got the idea from watching the news where he saw a similar product being created.
"My mom is a nurse and she was telling me how her ears have gotten sore from wearing her face mask all day," Robinson said. "I saw them on the news. There was a kid in New York making them. It just got me thinking I could do that for my mom. She made a Facebook post and a bunch of people were asking if I could make them for them."
Robinson has always been interested in technology and even learned some of his 3D printing skills from watching YouTube tutorials.
"My cousin does some 3D printing and also I just watched YouTube videos," Robinson said. "You can find how to do stuff on YouTube."
When he made the ear saver for his mom, he never expected what would come next.
Robinson's mother posted on Facebook about her new ear saver, and a few of her friends started asking if they could get one as well. The project then snowballed.
Robinson said he has made around 100 ear savers, including a delivery of 45 to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Lincoln and another 25 for Kearney.
"I really expected to just 3D print some for my mom and her coworkers," he said. "I felt good like I was helping a lot of people. I felt happy. Last week I went to the VA hospital in Lincoln and I delivered 45 ear savers and they had a small gathering and took a picture with me. They were all very thankful. I felt great I was helping people out."
His father, Jeff Robinson, said he was proud to see his son be able to help out in the community.
"He started and he was telling me what he was making and I thought it was a pretty neat concept because with my job I have to go to several different hospitals and have to wear masks," Jeff said. "He showed me how they work and it’s really a great product he came up with."
Jeff was also surprised to see just how fast the idea spread.
"It’s really cool to see that happen," he said. "It’s just one little idea that someone comes up with and to see how fast it can spread like that is neat.
"It’s fantastic it’s always great. Anytime they can help out the community volunteering wise, we always push for it. I volunteer. I’m a firefighter and EMT. Anything the help the community is always a good thing."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
