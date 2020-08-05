DC schools to open Aug. 12

According to a back to school plan available on David City Public Schools’ website, backpacks will be allowed in classrooms, no visitors will be allowed to gain entry to the building, large meetings and parent/teacher meetings will be held virtually, water fountains should not be utilized but bottle filling stations will be available, group interaction should be limited in the classroom and field trips will not be allowed.

Staff and students will be screened for COVID symptoms upon entry into the building. During lunch, self-serve will not be available, there will be a limited number of students per stable with tables being spread out and sanitized between lunches.

The plan also says that bathrooms will be cleaned every two hours with desks and other frequently-utilized areas being cleaned three times a day. Plexiglass shields are installed in office areas.

All school buildings will have a space designated for students and/or staff displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

If the risk dial elevates to tier 3 – or orange – face coverings will be provided and required for all students, staff and administration. Deep cleaning will also be increased in this phase.