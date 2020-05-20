DC seniors graduate in face of COVID-19

“Instead of studying historical moments every day, you’re living historical moments that will be analyzed, discussed and written about for generations to come.”

Graduating senior Brittney Palik noted that her class has missed out on traditional spring activities, such as prom and senior skip day.

“Our senior year may not have been ordinary but amazing things come from a product of a hard life. If we can make it through a pandemic, we can make it through whatever challenges come our way in the next chapter of our life,” Palik said.

Classmate Amber Voboril added that members of her class were born near the time of 9/11 and are now graduating high school during a worldwide pandemic.

“Everyone watching this video has been affected by it in some way, shape or form,” Voboril said. “However, we are strong and we will survive. The next chapter of our lives is our future, and I am certain it will be bright even in these times of uncertainty.”

Superintendent Chad Denker has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis not only as an administrator, but as a parent. His son, Clayton, is a member of the Class of 2020.