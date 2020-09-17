DC tax levy to remain steady

The wellhead protection study will help city officials determine the best way to update and care for its water.

“Another thing we are budgeting for is to replace water mains around the Third Street area," Keller said. "I was hoping to get it done this year – I think we all were – but we focused on water valves."

During the council meeting, Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said the water valve replacements have been completed. The valves allow city employees to shut off the flow of water while doing maintenance work.

It’s hard, Keller said, to replace the water mains if the water cannot be shut off.

Additionally, Mayor Alan Zavodny touched on the recent deaths of two City of McCook Wastewater Treatment Plant employees.

The bodies of the employees were found in the pumphouse at the McCook plant on Sept. 6 after one of them failed to return home following a routine check of the facilities.

“We have an almost identical building to where those individuals were found,” Keller said. “So we’re making sure that there are no less than two people in that building at a time.”