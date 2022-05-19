DCHS graduation

David City High School held its 137th annual commencement May 14.
Superintendent Chad Denker started the program with a welcome address while Jack McKay gave a senior welcome. The DCHS Choir gave a performance. Senior Class Treasurer Lili Eickmeier and Senior Class Vice President Neely Behrns both addressed the crowd as well.
Following a video tribute to the class of 2022, DCHS Principal Cortney Couch and David City Public Schools Board President Stephanie Summers awarded diplomas.
According to the commencement’s program, the class flower was a sunflower with class colors being red and black.
Graduates of the DCHS class of 2022 were Cody Adle, Darwin Arcos, Neely Behrns, Trevor Belt, Zachary Bongers, Nicholas Carlson, Jerrianne Cudaback, Tre’ Daro, Maci Dion, Lili Eickmeier, Grace Farmer, Haden Forney, Jayson Fountain, Sebastian Fuller, Mya Galley, Sabastian Gillespie, Emily Glodowski, Seth Golden, Johnathan Hodyc, Emily Johnson, Anastasia Kephart, Jayden Lee, Dylan Masek, Logan McDonald, Jack McKay, Brittany Moore, Kaidence Morlan, Lydia Ockander, Jordan Palik, Tatum Palmer, Shawn Pruss, Amber Robak, Kennan Robinson, Brett Romshek, Simon Schindler, Rylee Schmid, Alexus Schmoll-Sabata, Jaley Schultz, Breanna Slonecker, Brian Soriano, Joshua Spatz, Ethan Underwood, Madison Valish, Brenna Windedahl and Alysha Yellowbird Steele.