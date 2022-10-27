DCHS Marching Band receives superior ratings

The David City High School Marching Band had a significant season this year as it received superior ratings at all of the contests it took part in.

The marching band has 24 students and is a first-period class each day with an early morning practice on Fridays.

Band Director Joseph Brumm said the band attended three contests this year – Pierce, Wayne and Oxbow. At each contest, they received a superior rating from the judges.

“A superior would be the highest ranking you can get. Every judge thought what we were doing was consistently very well, was consistently superior, not just occasionally good,” Brumm said.

“Usually every year we get one or two superiors at the contest we go to, but this was the first year where every judge that we were judged by rated us as a superior.”

Receiving a superior rating instills a sense of pride in the students, Brumm noted.

“Band isn’t like another sport where we’re competing against the other groups; we’re competing against a scoring sheet,” Brumm said. “And those judges are looking at the different criteria on that sheet and deciding whether we’re doing this well or not doing it well. So the kids take a lot of pride in the fact that if the judges are rating us as superior we’re meeting those criteria consistently.”

The marching band’s season ended with the Oxbow contest on Oct. 15.

DCHS Principal Cortney Couch said he’s been blown away by the band’s success this year and is happy for both the band and Brumm.

“Our marching band’s routine this year has impressed me in every way,” Couch said. “Musically, we sound fantastic. I like the selection of songs and the theme that we chose. Our drill work and marching were on point every time I saw us perform. I just love how everything came together, and that we were recognized with superior ratings across the board.”

Couch said the band represents the school and David City community well and DCHS is proud of the students’ hard work.

“As a school, we try to have many diverse sports, activities and organizations so that our students can find a way to connect with our school outside of the classroom. The work in this area is never done, but I think we’ve done a good job,” Couch said. “Our band is the latest example of our students coming together under inspired leadership to achieve things as a team (or in this case, as a band) that they could never have experienced individually. In many ways, it’s what extracurricular activities are all about.”

Brumm added that this season went very well.

“We have nine seniors this year. And so those nine seniors are really bought into the show bought, into everything that we’re doing and really are helping to guide all of our underclassmen through everything and make sure that they’re working hard and keep everything going. It’s been a really good year for the kids,” he said.

Couch agreed.

“They were spectacular,” Couch said. “One of the things I’m most proud of as it relates to our students is how much they develop as musicians. Any student who stays in Mr. Brumm’s program for multiple years shows incredible growth musically, and I think you can see that very clearly with this year’s seniors.”

Brumm noted the amount of work that the marching band students do to get where they are today.

“People see the wonderful show that gets put on, people see us cheering at the football games, but they don’t necessarily realize all of the work that the students do leading into that, how much effort and many years of practice it’s taken the kids to get to the level to put on that quality,” Brumm said. “Everybody sees the instant results and thinks it’s great, and sometimes they just forget that the kids are just high schoolers who just work really, really hard.”