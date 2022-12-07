DCHS' Valori Olson an active part of the community

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

If there’s one word to describe David City High School senior Valori Olson, it’s helpful.

Valori, 18, is an independent, self-motivated and thoughtful person, according to her mother, Jami, who is also an English teacher at DCHS.

“She looks out for her friends, she looks out for her classmates and she always makes herself available to help in whatever way that she can,” Jami said.

Valori is involved in a variety of activities in school, including volleyball, golf, one act, speech, FCCLA, Stay-U, National Honor Society (NHS), student council, quiz bowl and band.

“I generally like to be helpful through those. I don’t like to just sit there and just kind of be passively a part of things,” Valori said. “I like to be as involved as possible in those different organizations.”

Valori said NHS tries to be really involved in the DCHS community. They hold quite a few activities throughout the year, such as a jersey auction where they auction football players’ jerseys with proceeds going back into the school. This year, she added, they donated the funds to the school’s backpack program and a local church’s food program.

In October, Scare Away Hunger was held in which students had the chance to wear costumes throughout the day if they donated money or nonperishable food items.

NHS also does random acts of kindness.

“We choose what we want to do at our meeting, which is held at the beginning of every month,” Valori said. “The different acts vary, so we’ve done gifts for janitors before. Our most recent one was we wrote thankfulness letters to somebody we’re thankful for. We’ve also given gift baskets to faculty members. It really just depends on what we’ve done recently, and if there’s any new changes in our school.”

Valori said she also enjoys being a part of the speech team as it can be customized – there are a wide variety of events a student can take part in. For example, oral interpretation of drama is similar to a miniature play while persuasive is written completely by yourself, she added.

“It really shows who you are, especially in the ones that you get to write like informative and extemp, persuasive, because it’s all you; that’s what you’re passionate about. It’s your writing really coming through and it’s your actions and your voice when you perform it,” Valori said. “I really like that because a lot of other activities are different and they’re more about uniformity and working with the team, which is good in its own way. With speech, you do work as a team. But you get to help the way you are best at.”

Valori noted she enjoys contributing to her school and being a part of it.

“My teachers mean a lot to me, my coaches are always super helpful and then I have younger siblings that are in the school,” Valori said. “I really feel like any way I can get back to that and help it get better and even potentially inspire other people to be more involved in the community. That really makes me feel like I’m giving back to the school.”

According to Jami, who has Valori as a student, Valori often goes above and beyond what’s required of her in her schoolwork and often lends a helping hand to other students.

“We were just currently working on a research essay and I had some students who had missed the days when we had learned some of our citation strategies,” Jami said. “I asked generally if anybody thought they could jump in and help one on one with other students, and Valori was the first one to raise her hand because she was finished enough with her own work that she had the time to do that and she felt competent enough in explaining what we were doing.”

Valori is reliable and one who is always willing to step up when needed, Jami said, both in the classroom and at home.

“She’s the kind of kid who notices that the dishwasher needs emptied and she’ll just do it because she wants to pull her weight around the house,” Jami said. “I’m dreading her going to college because she does 98% of the laundry. She cooks for us too, which is fantastic. … She’s just kind of a good kid to have around.”

After graduating from high school, Valori said she is considering a career in architecture, possibly the traditional focus which deals with the exterior of buildings and can be residential or commercial. She is currently planning on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“It combines a lot of math and science with art, which are two things I really enjoy doing,” Valori said. “I think it’s definitely something I could see myself doing for like 50 years or so. And it also pays relatively well which never hurts.”

Outside of school, Valori serves as a student representative for the Friends of the Library at the Hruska Memorial Public Library. She’s also involved in the STEM CARES program, which is through the Nebraska Extension 4-H. She learns curriculum focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and teaches that curriculum to kids throughout Butler County.

In her free time, Valori said she enjoys drawing, reading and making jewelry. She’s been playing the saxophone for eight years.

When asked about what gives her inspiration, Valori pointed to her parents who have always tried to be involved in the community.

“My dad works really hard for things that he doesn’t always need to but he does because he enjoys it, he likes making an impact,” Valori said. “I like seeing how other community members step up into their various roles and I kind of just want to make sure that I step into mine. My parents have always seen potential in me. That just has kind of shown me that I have room to grow and I want to make sure that I fill that space as much as possible.”