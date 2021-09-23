DCPS address strategic plan concern

David City Public School officials and Board of Education members addressed a concern about its strategic plan draft at a Sept. 13 regular meeting.
At the meeting, David City resident Dave McPhillips expressed asked about the mention of 'diversity inclusion' in the district's strategic plan draft.
The district intended to start creating its strategic plan more than a year and a half ago, but those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent months, though, the district has been able to continue with the process in earnest.
The strategic plan will act as a general guiding document for the district's development -- it is meant to be a road map of sorts.
The district's priorities in the strategic plan draft include, in no particular order, catering to high-ability learners, an improved website design, introducing a third pre-K teacher and supporting home internet access for students.
McPhillips drew attention to something else listed in the plan, though: "Diversity inclusion."
"Those topics seem to be something that are dividing Americans instead of bringing them together," McPhillips said at the meeting.
In particular, McPhillips said he would oppose the district teaching critical race theory.
Critical race theory focuses on how America's history of racism continues to impact its culture.
But, Superintendent Chad Denker explained, in the district's strategic plan, "diversity inclusion" mostly refers to the district's intention to focus on outreach with its Hispanic and English Language Learning families.
"We don't have a lot of representation on our staff and we don't know if we're meeting all the needs of ... those families and students," Denker said at the meeting. "So reaching out and having some community meetings ... saying: Are there things we can be doing to make sure your kids are successful here at school? Do we need additional translators at parent-teacher conferences? Do you feel welcome in our school district?"
The district also has a significant portion of low-income families and serves a number of students with its special education program. All of them could also be included under the diversity umbrella.
In other news, the student board members gave some feedback on how the recently completed David City Secondary School renovations have been going over.
Generally, Student Board Member Maci Dion said, people have been impressed at how sleek the new addition looks. She and Ava Neujah -- another student board member -- said some upperclassmen are disappointed with the location of their lockers, but students have at least been happy about having bigger, full-size lockers.
Meanwhile, Dion and Neujah, said many students appreciated having the homecoming dance on a different day from the football game. They said it allowed people to rest the evening after the football game and enjoy the entirety of the dance.
During the meeting, David City Elementary School Principal Ernie Valentine said the homecoming festivities helped reinforce the growing sense of normalcy within the school.
Board President Stephanie Summers also congratulated Denker on his appointment to the Professional Practices Commission by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"Most educators call it the PPC. Anytime ... any certificated educator in Nebraska does something wrong -- hits a student or something like that -- school districts are required to report that to the PPC. And that group is basically the judge and jury of what happens to them and it's separate from the criminal side of it," Denker said. "...It's important to uphold the standards of the profession, and I don't take it lightly."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.