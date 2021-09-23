DCPS address strategic plan concern

Critical race theory focuses on how America's history of racism continues to impact its culture.

But, Superintendent Chad Denker explained, in the district's strategic plan, "diversity inclusion" mostly refers to the district's intention to focus on outreach with its Hispanic and English Language Learning families.

"We don't have a lot of representation on our staff and we don't know if we're meeting all the needs of ... those families and students," Denker said at the meeting. "So reaching out and having some community meetings ... saying: Are there things we can be doing to make sure your kids are successful here at school? Do we need additional translators at parent-teacher conferences? Do you feel welcome in our school district?"

The district also has a significant portion of low-income families and serves a number of students with its special education program. All of them could also be included under the diversity umbrella.

In other news, the student board members gave some feedback on how the recently completed David City Secondary School renovations have been going over.